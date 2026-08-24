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Stadium Eats: Texas Longhorns Elevating Its Menu in Time for College Football Season

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Body Part, Finger, Hand
Thursday, Jul., 23, 2026. Stephen Spillman / @SpillmanPhoto Courtesy of the Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns football team had a lot of hype last season, largely due to quarterback Arch Manning. The Longhorns opened the season ranked No. 1 in the country, and Texas went on to finish the season with a 10-3 record. The season, however, was considered a disappointing one after the Longhorns were controversially left out of the College Football Playoff. Texas went on to pummel the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl.

With the season just around the corner, there’s high hopes that Texas can outdo last year. The Longhorns enter the 2026-27 season as the No. 5-ranked team in the country in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, behind Notre Dame, Georgia, Oregon, and Ohio State. When Texas opens the season at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX, next week against Texas State, fans can expect a win, blistering heat, and new stadium menu offerings for that afternoon game, and every home game moving forward.

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In partnership with its hospitality partner, Sodexo Live!, Texas fans will get to dig into Texas-sized bites like the Footlong Brisket Nacho Dogs and the Big Tex Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs. After all, everything is big in Texas. There are also Dirty Sodas and new craft cocktails.

Food, Hot Dog, Burger
Thursday, Jul., 23, 2026. Stephen Spillman / @SpillmanPhoto Courtesy of the Texas Longhorns
Burger, Food, Bread
Courtesy of the Texas Longhorns

Texas is also expanding its Celebrity Guest Chef Program, which will feature the likes of Andrew Zimmern, Christian Petroni, Antonio Lofaso, Marc Murphy, and Aaron May. DKR-Memorial Stadium will also return for its ninth season with its fan-first menu, which includes $4 hot dogs, $5 nachos, and $3 bottled water. The prices for the fan-first menu haven’t changed since its inception.

There are also five new collectible YETI designs rolling out throughout the season.

In addition to the elevated menu offerings, Texas is also rolling out a new interactive digital map that will allow fans to search for specific food and beverage selections. The app will also offer directions to the nearest locations once inside the stadium. The self-checkout concession units have also increased by 16, bringing the total to 105, which is the most of any collegiate stadium in the nation.

Texas will have a tuneup next week against Texas State, with the big showdown coming the following week on Sept. 12 against top-ranked Ohio State.

Miguel A. Melendez
Miguel A. Melendez
Miguel Melendez writes about cigars, sports, and travel. He was a senior writer at Entertainment Tonight and TMZ. Read Full Bio
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