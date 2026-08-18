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Our new favorite raicilla is made on a small farm in Nayarit

Drink it straight from the source at Cachasol

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Cachasol farm distillery in Nayarit, Mexico
The hardworking stills at Cachasol Farm Distillery Kevin Gray

Cachasol is a six-acre farm distillery on Mexico’s Pacific coast. And somewhere between the beautiful grounds, the outdoor bar, and the open-air restaurant churning out fresh tortillas, you might forget that you’re visiting a raicilla distillery. But the small operation and its old-school Filipino stills are right there, just a few steps away.

Raicilla is a traditional Mexican spirit distilled from agave plants. It hails from parts of Jalisco and neighboring Nayarit and is often divided into two geographical categories: coastal and mountain.

Cachasol Raicilla

Cachasol’s coastal raicilla is made on the brand’s Nayarit farm by fifth-generation maestro raicillero Joel Rodríguez, using techniques passed down through generations. It starts with a blend of local agave species, which are cooked below ground in a stone oven using a variety of hardwoods, and then hand-milled with wooden mallets. The pulpy liquid ferments with wild yeast in barrels, and then goes through two distillations on those Filipino stills.

Cachasol Raicilla
Cachasol

The resulting spirit is 48% ABV, clean and expressive, with lots of agave flavor and mild notes of funk and earth. There’s a hint of savory smoke, but it’s not as smoky as your average mezcal. I had the chance to sip this straight from the source, and it quickly jumped out as one of the best raicillas I’ve ever had. Now, my main concern is getting more of it.

How to buy it

“In the spirit of coastal raicilla, which traditionally was only produced for family, friends and neighbors, Cachasol produces our ancestral-style coastal raicilla in small batches, once a month,” says James Montero, the founder of Cachasol. Right now, it’s only available on-site for visitors, which makes swinging by the farm distillery the best way to snag a bottle. But in response to all the interest from U.S. guests, Montero is planning a limited drop for the U.S. market at the beginning of 2027, just after the holidays. So, keep your head on a swivel.

James Montero, founder of Cachasol
Cachasol founder James Montero | Cachasol

Cachasol also makes some very good tequilas, including a blanco, a 48% ABV “Epic Strength” blanco, and a collection of reposados with unique barrel finishes. They are made from Nayarit-grown agave and distilled about 120 miles away in Amatitán, Jalisco. The tequilas are the first-ever to be made with IPA yeast, a move that adds a citrusy, floral pop to the spirits and nods to Montero’s background at Dogfish Head Brewing. The tequilas are available to buy online, but I can’t stress enough how good everything tastes on-site with a breeze and a taco.

Kevin Gray
Kevin Gray
Contributor
Kevin Gray is a freelance journalist focused on food, drinks, and travel. In addition to The Manual, he writes for… Read Full Bio
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