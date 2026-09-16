Milam & Greene is releasing its newest limited-edition whiskey

Milam & Greene is well-known for its award-winning whiskeys. Recently, the popular brand announced its newest limited-edition whiskey. Debuting at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, Unabridged Volume 5 is the newest addition to the distillery’s Blender Reserve Selection.

Milam & Green Unabridged Volume 5

Unabridged Volume 5 is an uncut, non-chill filtered, cask strength whiskey made using the brand’s signature style of marrying aged Kentucky bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, and Texas distillate. Renowned whiskey writer and expert Fred Minnick also joined the team to select the barrels used in this expression.

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According to Milam & Greene, this results in a multi-layered, complex 121.6 proof (60.8 % ABV) whiskey that pours a rich mahogany color. Before your first sip, you’ll be treated to aromas of demerara sugar, cinnamon, dusty oak, cocoa powder, and peach cobbler. Sipping it reveals an oily mouthfeel with flavors like figs, sticky toffee pudding, cinnamon rolls, stone fruit, oaky wood, and biscuit. The finish is medium-length, warm, and ends with ripe peach, tropical fruits, marzipan, nutmeg, and fresh mint leaves. At a cask strength, this whiskey is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or with a splash or two of water to help open up the aromas and flavors.

“The Unabridged collection has always been about transparency and the art of blending without constraints,” Marlene Holmes, Master Distiller at Milam & Greene, says.

“With Volume 5, we wanted to honor the history of the series by marrying together barrels of different ages and regional characters, creating a beautiful whiskey that stands as one of our most cohesive projects to date.”

Rikk Munroe, Master Whiskey Maker, adds, “Managing the marriage of seven distinct mash bills, including our unique malted rye bourbon, required meticulous precision. The Texas heat really pushed the rich, savory oak character of the older Kentucky and Tennessee lots to integrate beautifully with the vibrant sweetness of our hometown distillate, resulting in a remarkably luxurious whiskey.”

Where can I buy it?

Milam & Greene Unabridged Volume 5 is currently available at select whiskey retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $94.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information about this release and every other whiskey from the brand, visit https://milamandgreenewhiskey.com.