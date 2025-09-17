 Skip to main content
This new Milam & Greene bourbon is a collector’s dream

Milam & Greene is launching a new collector’s edition bourbon whiskey

By
Milam & Greene
For those unaware, Texas is a whiskey-lover’s paradise. One of the best brands in the Lonestar State is Milam & Greene. Recently, the popular brand announced the launch of its newest expression: Provisions Bourbon.

Milam & Green Provisions Bourbon

Milam & Greene
Milam & Greene

The newest expression from Milam & Green, Provisions Bourbon, is the first edition of a new series of whiskeys, making it a great bottle for collectors.  This expression begins with a  pot-distilled whiskey that was crafted in Blanco, Texas. It’s married with Kentucky straight bourbon made by Marlene Holmes and the rest of the Milam & Greene team. It’s then matured in Texas where the arid, hot climate adds to the overall flavor profile.

“We created Provisions Bourbon with the modern consumer at the center; something versatile, approachable, and elegant in the glass,” says Master Blender Heather Greene.

“It’s born from Kentucky heritage and transformed by Texas climate, but it’s not boxed in by cowboy tropes or clichés. This whiskey is about modern American life. Whether you’re sipping it neat by the fire, mixing a cocktail, or catching up with friends. More than that, we wanted to create a Milam & Greene expression that stunned people in its value, to make people feel that they can have something elegant and amazing without breaking the bank. People really want that, and Provisions is our answer.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

This 80-proof expression is available online at Milam & Green’s website and select whiskey retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750ml bottle. Visit the brand’s website for more information.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
