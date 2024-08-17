All the flavors of an aged tequila but in a crystal clear form

The trend of Cristalino tequilas continues to pick up speed, as distillers work on way to preserve all the flavors of aged tequilas while removing the colors to leave behind a crystal clear liquid. The newest offering is from respected brand Milagro, which is debuting a Cristalino Añejo addition to its product line.

“Like all Milagro Tequila offerings, Cristalino Añejo draws inspiration from Milagro’s roots – the vibrant, artistic world of Mexico City, where respect for tradition fuels innovation,” said Michael Giardina, Vice President of Marketing for Milagro. “Throughout the entire distilling process, we’ve honored age-old tequila-making practices while embracing innovative techniques unique to the Cristalino sub-category to create a one-of-a-kind liquid profile.”

Made with 100% Blue Weber agave, as all good tequila should be, the new release is aged for 18 to 24 months in American ex-bourbon and French Oak casks to add flavor, and then charcoal filtered to achieve a clear appearance. It promises flavors of caramel and vanilla, with plenty of agave.

“One of my favorite things about the new Cristalino Añejo is it tastes as delicious alone as it does in a high-quality cocktail,” says Luis Lopez, Milagro’s West Coast Ambassador. “This liquid has notes of citrus, stone fruit and burnt sugar, making it a mixologist’s dream when creating classic recipes like an Old Fashioned or modern twist like Milagro’s Crystal Clear Espresso Martini.”

The brand’s recipe for a clear espresso martini sounds particularly intriguing, combining Cristalino with Cointreau and vanilla-coffee bean syrup to capture the tastes of an espresso martini with the clear appearance of a classic martini.

Crystal Clear Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Cristalino

0.75 Part Cointreau

0.25 Part vanilla-coffee bean syrup*

Add simple syrup, one vanilla bean and a handful of coffee beans to a pan on low heat, gently simmer, Stir occasionally and remove from heat source. Cool in refrigerator for 30 mins to an hour, before filtering beans from liquid. Syrup will last up to 30 days if refrigerated. Coffee beans to garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans.