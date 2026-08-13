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Love Grown launches plastic-free, clean label Cold Brew easy brew bags

Love Grown makes cold brew easy with new, plastic-free bags

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Love Grown
Love Grown

If you’re anything like me and love cold brew coffee — you know that not all cold brew is created equal. Love Grown, a brand known for its health-forward breakfast line of nutrient-dense cereals and Clean Label Project-certified coffee, today announced the launch of new Cold Brew Easy Brew Bags, a simple new way to make smooth, rich cold brew at home with no equipment, mess, or barista required.

Designed for people like me who love cold brew but want cleaner solutions, these easy brew bags are simple to use at home: drop one into any pitcher before bed and steep overnight to create 32 ounces of cold brew by morning. Each bag of Love Grown, plastic-free, clean-label cold brew brews a bold, smooth cup with notes of baker’s chocolate, using an award-winning blend of specialty coffee beans sourced for both flavor and purity.

Love Grown
Love Grown

“We love cold brew, but the options out there were not living up to what we wanted,” said Katie Tyson, co-founder and CEO of Love Grown. Buying it every day gets expensive, making it at home can be complicated, and too often the same standards people expect from hot coffee are overlooked when it comes to cold brew. We wanted to create something that tasted like it came from a coffee shop, but was easy to make at home and met our standards for purity.”

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Each pack of Love Grown Cold Brew Easy Brew Bags contains six brew bags, yielding up to 30 servings of cold brew. The bags are made from abaca paper and are 100% plastic-free, offering a cleaner, simpler alternative to many conventional at-home brewing options. As the only Clean Label Project certified coffee brand, Love Grown’s coffee is independently tested for mold, pesticides, and more than 300 other contaminants.

“We built this for people who want cold brew that tastes great, is easy to make, and gives them confidence in what they’re drinking,” says Tyson. “It is clean, simple, affordable, and made for real life.”

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a Features Writer at The Manual, where she specializes in food, beverage, and travel content. She focuses on weaving… Read Full Bio
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