If you’re an avid cook, this may be the KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for. Best Buy’s Black Friday deal for the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Best Buy is selling this powerful KitchenAid mixer for $220, a $280 savings off the normal $500 price. KitchenAid mixer deals are always a big draw, and this model is one of the best KitchenAid mixers. With this discount, the deal won’t last long, so if you want it, buy it now.

Today’s Best KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

More power than the standard models for mixing heavy, dense ingredients

Bowl-lift design raises and supports bowl while mixing large batches

5-quart polished stainless steel bowl with handle for up to 9 dozen cookies in one batch

Works with 10 optional hub-powered attachments such as food grinders and pasta makers

Act now to jump on this deal for the powerful KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $220 — a $280 savings from the $500 regular price. Imagine being able to process and mix the ingredients for up to 9 dozen cookies all at once. If you’ve ever tried mixing cookie dough by hand, you know what an arduous chore it can be to mix even half that amount. The mixer’s bowl-lift mechanism provides lever-operated bowl support. With the bowl on the mixer, you first put the ingredients for your current recipe in the bowl and then use the lever to raise the bowl to the correct height for mixing.

Even kitchen novices can appreciate this mixer’s extra power and rugged design. The KitchenAid’s 5-quart stainless steel bowl has a convenient, sturdy handle on the side, another sign that this appliance is ready for serious work. As you work, you can switch between the mixer’s 10 speeds as needed to thoroughly combine the ingredients.

This KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday deal includes a coated flat beater, a coated PowerKnead spiral dough hook, and a wire whip. With the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus you can also take advantage of a power hub attachment point to use the appliance for other purposes, such as attaching a metal food grinder to grind fresh meat, hard cheeses, and more. Other attachments include helpful tools such as a pasta maker, a spiralizer, and a slicer/shredder. Even with this unprecedented discount, you get all that added value.

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer normally retails for $500. We’ve seen it on sale before, but never this cheaply. With $280 off and a Black Friday deal price of $220, you can bet the sale won’t last long. Don’t wait on this one for sure because inventories are tight this year.

When Does This KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday Deal End?

Long story short, Black Friday deals at Best Buy are only around for a short period of time. Here’s the thing about being a savvy shopper: It requires you to shop early and often, hopping on standout deals like the one we’ve found on this truly excellent, highly useful KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. And this isn’t just any discount we’re talking about here, as you can see.

The current price ($220 versus a normal retail price of $500) is nearly unheard of, and because it just so happens to be right after Thanksgiving, it’s the rare kind of clearance that ties into the holiday season very, very well. While there are plenty of deals out there on kitchen gadgets, not all of them are going to drop as low as this KitchenAid mixer, and not all of them are going to offer up such a quality, useful product for the holiday season.

One important thing to keep in mind? This deal has been earmarked for Black Friday, so if you’re planning to shop it this weekend, you very well might be out of luck. Other shoppers are surely eyeing this remarkable KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday deal due to having plenty of chances to use it this season (and well beyond that). And the fact that (right now) it’s more than 50% off is a discount not to be missed. There’s no time to waste when shopping any Black Friday deals, in our opinion, and that includes this handy, useful KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday deal.

