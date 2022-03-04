Keurig K-Elite Gets a $50 Discount at Best Buy Today

Among coffee lovers, Keurig deals are always in demand because of the convenience and variety that the brand’s products provide to your morning routine. It might be tough to narrow down your options because there’s a wide range of models of Keurig coffee makers to choose from, but if you want a recommendation, you should go for the Keurig K-Elite. Best Buy is selling the popular coffee maker for just $140, after a $50 discount to its original price of $190.

Keurig is a fixture in The Manual’s best coffee makers, and the Keurig K-Elite is in our list of the best Keurig coffee makers as one of the brand’s bestselling, top-rated models. It’s capable of making a cup of coffee in less than two minutes, with the option to brew 6 ounces, 8 ounces, 10 ounces, or 12 ounces from a pod. You can also brew from coffee grounds. but you’ll have to invest in the Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter, which is sold separately. The coffee maker’s removable water tank has a capacity of 75 ounces, so you won’t need to refill it often, and with its water filtration system, you’ll be sure that you’re getting the optimal flavor from your pod.

In addition to cup sizes, the Keurig K-Elite offers options for a strong brew, which is great when you need that extra boost, and for an ice brew, which will let you enjoy coffee even during the hot summer months. If you’re always in a rush, you don’t have to worry about forgetting to switch off the coffee maker because it comes with an auto shut-off feature.

Whether you’re dependent on your morning coffee or you’re just starting to explore the beverage’s different offerings, you can’t go wrong with the Keurig K-Elite. You may be tempted to buy the coffee maker with Best Buy’s offer that slashes its price by $50, making it more affordable at just $140 compared to its original price of $190. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special price for the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, don’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations