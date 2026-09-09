Johnnie Walker is collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter to launch a limited edition Black Label bottle design

Founded in 1820, Johnnie Walker is the world’s best-selling brand of blended Scotch whisky. Sabrina Carpenter is an American-born, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and pop culture phenomenon. The whisky brand is massive worldwide, and Carpenter is gaining popularity by the minute. It only makes sense that these two household names would combine to create a new, limited edition Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle design.

Johnnie Walker x Sabrina Carpenter collaboration

First announced last August alongside the final leg of Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet Tour, the Johnnie Walker x Sabrina Carpenter collaboration Black Label bottle is the newest addition to the iconic Scotch whisky brand’s ongoing collaborating with the popular singer known for songs like “Please Please Please” and “Espesso” among others.

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Whether you’re a fan of whisky, a fan of Sabrina Carpenter, or both, you’ll want to add this limited-edition bottle to your collection. The bottle features details that were inspired by her new album, Man’s Best Friend. These include a bespoke Sabrina blue colorway and a dog paw print. It’s the perfect mix of the charm of Johnnie Walker and the style of Sabrina Carpenter. This is the newest addition to the multi-partnership between Johnnie Walker and the singer.

“I adore creating little surprises for my fans, and this felt like such a cool way to bring the world of Man’s Best Friend to life. I love telling stories beyond music, so getting to put my own spin on something as iconic as the Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle was such a fun challenge. I can’t wait for everyone to see all the little details,” Sabrina Carpenter says.

Where can I buy it?

Sadly, you can’t take a trip to your local liquor store to grab a bottle. If you’d like to add this collectible, limited-edition bottle to your collection, you’re going to have to take a little trip to get one. That’s because this expression is currently only available in the United Kingdom, before eventually launching in Mexico, India, throughout Europe, and the Asia Pacific. For more information on this release and the whole Johnnie Walker portfolio (as well as the collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter), visit https://www.johnniewalker.com/.