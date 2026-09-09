Jeptha Creed is celebrating its 10th birthday with a solera-aged bourbon

Founded in 2016, Jeptha Creed is a mother-daughter-owned brand known for its whiskeys made with heirloom corn grown on the distillery’s family farms in Shelby County, Kentucky. Over the last decade, the distillery has grown nine varietals of non-GMO corn, including Bloody Butcher, Bruce’s Blue, Blue Clarage, Hopi Blue, Hickory King, Jimmy Red, Oaxacan Green, Pink Heirloom, and White Cob White. To celebrate ten years of farm-to-glass whiskey excellence, the award-winning brand is launching a solera-aged bourbon.

Jeptha Creed Solera Aged Bourbon

To celebrate its anniversary, the distillery is releasing Jeptha Creed Solera Aged Bourbon, a whiskey made with all nine heirloom corn varietals. But there’s more going on than simply marrying whiskeys made with different types of non-GMO corn. For the first time, Jeptha Creed is releasing a whiskey made using the Solera aging process, which involves transferring younger bourbons into older barrels to make a memorable, multi-layered expression.

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It all starts with a mash bill of 75% heirloom corn (nine varieties), 20% malted rye, and 5% malted barley. This creates an epic, balanced, 100-proof expression worthy of a celebration.

“When we started the distillery ten years ago, we knew we wanted to build something that began with the land and the grain we grow here on our family farm,” Joyce Nethery, Master Distiller and CEO of Jeptha Creed Distillery, says.

“Over the years, we’ve learned something new from each whiskey release along the way. This Solera Aged Bourbon represents a decade of hard work, dedication, and patience. It’s a reflection of where we started, how far we’ve come, and what makes Jeptha Creed who we are today.”

This unique expression will make its debut at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival from September 10-13. It will then be available for purchase at the Jeptha Creed Distillery and in its online shop beginning September 17. On top of that, this release is part of the distillery’s 10th anniversary celebration, which includes the Jammin’ at Jeptha concert featuring Rodney Atkins on October 10.

Where can I buy it?

Jeptha Creed Solera Aged Bourbon will be available in 750ml bottles at the Distillery Visitor Center and online shop for the suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 750ml bottle For more information, please visit: https://jepthacreed.com/