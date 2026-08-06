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Jack Daniel’s is launching new, experimental High Angel’s Share Straight Tennessee Whiskey

Jack Daniel's is adding to its experimental series with this new release

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Jack Daniel’s
Jack Daniel’s

When it comes to American whiskey, there’s no name bigger than Jack Daniel’s. If you think globally, the Lynchburg, Tennessee-based brand is still the most famous. As you likely already know, the iconic brand is well-known for its wildly popular Old No. 7 Tennessee whiskey as well as countless award-winning expressions. Recently, Jack Daniel’s announced the release of a new addition to its epic portfolio: High Angel’s Share Tennessee Whiskey.

Jack Daniel’s High Angel’s Share Tennessee Whiskey

Whiskey barrels
istock/Try Media

Also known as Distillery Series #17, this batch proof whiskey is the most recent addition to the distillery’s line of experimental whiskeys. Selected by Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Taster Dale McGee, it all starts with traditional Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, which was barreled in 2026. It aged on top of Coy Hill on the top floor of Barrelhouse 1-13 for a high angel’s share maturation. For those unaware, the “angel’s share” is a reference to the amount of whiskey lost to evaporation during the aging process, resulting in a concentrated whiskey.

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According to Jack Daniel’s, this results in a batch proof of 138.4. This unique expression is loaded with flavors like brown sugar, banana nut bread, and maple syrup. The finish is long and warm, ending with notes of oak and warming spices. This whiskey is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks on a cool summer evening.

“This release is a perfect example of what happens when we let nature take the lead,” Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller, says.

“By resting these barrels on the very top floor of our Coy Hill barrelhouse, the intense heat increased the angel’s share over the years. What’s left behind in the wood is a beautifully concentrated profile that showcases a whole different side of our traditional Tennessee Whiskey.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey Glass
Unsplash / Thomas Park

Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series High Angel’s Share Straight Tennessee Whiskey will be available exclusively at Tennessee retailers and at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel Distillery beginning this month for the suggested retail price of $44.75 for a 375ml bottle. For more information on this and all Jack Daniel’s releases, visit www.jackdaniels.com.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He’s been writing professional Read Full Bio
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