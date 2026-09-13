Beyond the Espresso Martini: 3 Elevated Coffee Recipes by illy for Aperitivo Hour

We all get into our routines—the same old, same old coffee brew in the morning. There’s nothing wrong with that, but sometimes I feel more creative and want to explore new recipes to mix things up. Coffee doesn’t have to be boring, especially when there’s a world of possibilities out there. From bourbon and maple to honey, chocolate, and matcha, a few unexpected ingredients can transform espresso into something that feels more like a specialty café creation.

As aperitivo season approaches, illy shared three exciting cocktail and coffee recipes that put a fresh spin on the traditional pre-dinner ritual – perfect for entertaining, hosted happy hours, and seasonal sipping. If you’re also feeling like something new in your coffee routine, here’s how you can make them at home.

illy Maple Bourbon

This illy Maple Bourbon cocktail recipe blends lemon juice into a warm, rich mix of bourbon, maple, and espresso. Adding a touch of acidity balances the bourbon, espresso, and maple flavors with contrast and a bit of surprise. Illy recommends using the Classico blend for this recipe for a balanced profile and a roast that doesn’t overpower the other ingredients.

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“The softer chocolate notes complement the bourbon and maple, and the sweet citrus notes are heightened with a touch of lemon,” shares Heidi Rasmussen, director of UDC education, quality & sustainability for illycaffè North America. Shaking in this recipe cools the coffee faster, creates a soft, creamy texture, and aerates the coffee, adding a light crema/foam on top. Plus, the emulsification intensifies the perception of aromas in the coffee. Here’s how you can make it:

Ingredients

Ice

1 oz. Espresso

½ tsp. Lemon Juice

2 oz. Bourbon

1 oz. Dark Amber Pure Maple Syrup

Cinnamon Stick

Method



Fill a cocktail shaker 1/2 full with ice. Prepare 1 oz espresso and add to the shaker. Add 2 oz bourbon. Add 1 oz dark amber pure maple syrup and add 1/2 tsp lemon juice. Shake vigorously back and forth, then strain into a glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

illy Honey Bean coffee

This unique illy Honey Bean recipe balances richness and simplicity, bringing in caramel notes from the Brazil Regenagri espresso. This recipe highlights the coffee’s more subtle honey, nutty, and chocolate notes. By placing the biscuit directly in the bottom of the glass, this recipe draws on traditional Italian concepts. Per Heidi, this combination and play of textures is more common in Italy.

Ingredients

Hazelnut & Chocolate Biscuit

1 tbsp. Acacia Honey

Brazil Regenagri Espresso

Method

Crush a hazelnut and chocolate biscuit using a pestle. Add 1 tsp of crushed biscuit to the bottom of the glass. Pour 1 tsbp of honey over the biscuit. Prepare a Brasile Regenagri espresso directly in the glass. Stir the drink before serving. Enjoy!

illy Latte Macchiato Matcha

For this Latte Macchiato Matcha, Rasmussen says the key to crisp, vibrant layers is the order of preparation. “Before even preparing the espresso the Matcha and the milk must be prepared. Generally, we prepare the espresso while steaming the milk, but NOT for this preparation: prepare the matcha and steam the milk, add to the serving glass, then start preparing the espresso in a small pour pitcher. Slowly pour the coffee into the glass, and it should float on top of the matcha,” she recommends.

Earthy matcha and rich espresso can both dominate, but matcha mixed with milk mellows the profile, and a single shot of espresso contrasts the earthy, vegetal notes with deep, sweeter chocolate, floral, and caramel notes, creating a complex balance.

Ingredients

8 oz. Whole or Oat Milk

2 tsp. Dammann Matcha Powder

2/3 oz. Simple Syrup

illy Espresso

2 tbsp. Hot Water

Method

Fill a frothing pitcher with 8 oz whole or oat milk and set aside. Prepare a double espresso. While the coffee is brewing, measure 2 tsp Dammann Matcha Powder into the bottom of the serving glass. Add 2 tbsp hot water and 2/3 oz simple syrup. Using a spindle mixer, small whisk, or milk frother, mix the matcha until it is frothy and fully dissolved Steam and froth the milk. Pour the milk into the sweetened matcha. Slowly pour the double espresso into the glass.







