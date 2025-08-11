 Skip to main content
Kona coffee’s bold rise: What today’s drinkers are really craving

Sustainability, fair-trade practices, and more

By
Kona Earth Coffee
Kona Earth Coffee

The rising demand for specialty coffee continues to grow, as documented in the 2025 National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) report. Kona coffee, grown in the Kona districts of the Big Island in Hawaii, is one type of specialty coffee of recent interest, known for its smooth and rich flavor. Kona coffee’s unique flavor comes from the soil in areas where it is grown, delivering a coffee flavor that is often described as having notes of chocolate, citrus, and a hint of caramel.

Joanie Wynn, co-owner of Kona Earth Coffee, says coffee drinkers’ changing demands will significantly impact both Kona Coffee growers and consumers. Today’s specialty coffee drinkers are paying more attention to the origins of their coffee, how it’s grown, and the brand’s commitment to sustainability and fair trade practices. Here’s how she anticipates recent coffee trends shaping Kona Coffee’s future and what this means for both coffee drinkers and growers.

Coffee origins

Coffee beans close-up
RoyBuri / Unsplash

Per Wynn, today’s coffee drinkers are more discerning about the quality and origin of their coffee than ever before. With a rising demand for specialty coffees grown with precision and care, consumers now want to know where their coffee comes from and how it was grown. With an increasing interest in high-quality and single-origin coffee beans, growers must remain transparent with their audience to maintain a competitive edge in the specialty coffee market.

Why Kauai Coffee Company should be on every traveler's bucket list

For Kona coffee producers, this changing demand means an increased focus on providing detailed education and information on how and where coffee beans are grown. This gives brands unique opportunities to build trust with their customers, focusing on transparency and quality as core values.

In addition, many coffee consumers seek to source their coffee beans directly from growers, allowing them to grind them to their specifications for every brewing method. The rising interest in direct-to-consumer coffee gives Kona coffee growers a unique chance to offer personalized and customized offerings to customers, focusing on single-origin beans and small-batch roasting. With rising prices of coffee all around, data indicates consumers are still willing to pay more for high-quality, specialty coffee beans that deliver a personalized, quality experience.

Sustainability & fair trade practices

Coffee bean grinder machineNot only are today’s coffee drinkers paying more attention to the origin of their coffee beans, but many are also paying more attention to the environmental and social impacts of coffee consumption. Many coffee drinkers seek USA-grown Kona coffee, which supports sustainable farming practices and fair trade.

In these instances, coffee drinkers are selecting brands they can feel good about supporting, knowing farm workers are paid a fair living wage and are working in safe and sanitary conditions. Many Kona coffee growers, such as Kona Earth Coffee, are also committed to supporting local non-profit causes, attracting those interested in supporting local communities. Kona Earth Coffee participates in several sustainable coffee farming practices, such as composting cherry skins removed during pulping to put back into the fields for fertilizer. Additionally, Kona Earth Coffee utilizes weed whacking instead of herbicides for weed control, putting nitrogen-rich material back into the fields.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
