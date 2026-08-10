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Hard Truth’s new whiskey is built out of its two best ryes

Dark Roast Rye blends two award-winning mash bills into one bottled-in-bond release, out this September.

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Alcohol, Beverage, Liquor
Hard Truth

Nashville, Indiana-based Hard Truth Distilling is taking two of its most decorated ryes and smashing them together into one bottle.

The new Master Distiller’s Reserve Dark Roast Rye is a 50/50 blend of the distillery’s Chocolate Malt Rye and Caramel Malt Rye, two mash bills that have individually racked up gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition since Hard Truth started experimenting with roasted malts back in 2018.

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It’s the third release in Hard Truth’s 2026 Master Distiller’s Reserve series, made from a 25-barrel batch and bottled-in-bond. That comes with all the usual legal good stuff: 100 proof, the product of one distilling season, one distillery, aged at least four years, and bottled under federal supervision.

According to Hard Truth, the blend leans into burnt amber color and dessert-adjacent flavors, with notes of buttered toffee, café mocha, butterscotch, Swiss chocolate, and a finish that runs through fudge brownie and brûléed sugar. Dark Roast Rye hits shelves in September and will headline their Harvest Festival on September 26.

A brewery that stumbled into being a serious whiskey brand

Building, Distillery, Lawn
Hard Truth

Hard Truth has bit of an interesting backstory: they didn’t start out as a distillery. Instead, the operation grew out of Big Woods Brewing Co., a small Indiana brewpub its founders opened back in 2009, followed by a second beer venture, Quaff ON!, in 2012.

Distilling only entered the picture in 2015, almost as a side project, and it seems to have taken over a good chunk of their operation (which is not something to complain about, in my opinion).

That beer-first background actually explains a lot about Dark Roast Rye. Roasting malts to hit specific flavor targets is standard practice in brewing, and Hard Truth’s team spent years applying that same instinct to whiskey grain instead of beer grain.

The result is a rye that tastes more like it wandered out of a stout than out of a typical rye mash bill, which tracks given where the people making it actually came from.

Where to buy it

Hard Truth Master Distiller’s Reserve Dark Roast Rye releases in September for $59.99, with availability at the distillery in Brown County, Indiana, and through Hard Truth’s usual retail footprint in more than 20 states.

Limited bottles will also be sold early at two preview events on August 21 and August 28, ahead of the wider release.

Andy Vasoyan
Andy Vasoyan
Andy Vasoyan is a Chicago-based writer and audio editor. He has been fortunate to visit distilleries and breweries across the… Read Full Bio
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