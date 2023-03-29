Should you try this vegan protein powder?

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Considering the extra work companies have to put into vegan protein powder to make it plant-based in the first place, the flavor can be pretty hit or miss. Non-vegan powders that contain dairy ingredients also tend to add sugars that make the flavors plenty sweet and easy to consume with just water or milk alone.

So what about EVR-Fit Edge? Is there vegan protein powder that’s tasty and still a healthy source of protein? Let’s find out!

Pros and Cons of EVR-Fit Edge Protein Powder

Pros

High in protein

Has 5 grams of fiber per serving

High in calcium, iron, sodium, and potassium

Low in fat and sugars

Great option for vegans

Contains 86% organic ingredients

Has 5 grams BCAAs to support muscle recovery

Cons

Taste could be improved

Contains a proprietary blend

Contains 17 servings per container, while other powders typically have 30

Processed in a facility with common allergens

Nutritional information

This protein powder comes in two flavors: Chocolate and antioxidant berry blend. While I cannot attest to the berry flavor, I did try the chocolate flavor, and I wasn’t the biggest fan. However, this is common when it comes to vegan powders, and I do think this powder would be very enjoyable when added to other foods and beverages.

Chocolate Protein Powder

Ingredients

Protein blend (organic pea protein, organic fava bean protein, organic pumpkin seed protein)

Organic cocoa (processed with alkali)

Natural flavors

Sunflower lecithin

Sea salt

Stevia extract

Monk fruit extract

Important Nutrition Facts

Calories: 180

Total fat: 3 g

Total carbohydrates: 11 g

Dietary fiber: 5 g

Total sugars: 1 g

Protein: 30 g

Calcium: 140 mg

Iron: 5 mg

Sodium: 200 mg

Potassium: 680 mg

Antioxidant Berry Blend Protein Powder

Ingredients

Protein blend (organic pea protein, organic fava bean protein, organic pumpkin seed protein)

Natural flavors

Guar gum

Sea salt

Monk fruit extract

Important Nutrition Facts

Calories: 180

Total fat: 2 g

Total carbohydrates: 12 g

Dietary fiber: 3 g

Total sugars: 2 g

Protein: 30 g

Calcium: 170 mg

Iron: 4 mg

Sodium: 220 mg

Potassium: 590 mg

Should you buy EVR-Fit Edge Protein Powder?

Beyond the taste, I would recommend this brand of protein powder. The ingredients are natural and straightforward; there is a proprietary blend, which you would typically want to avoid because of the lack of specificity of information, but it’s a small blend that doesn’t make too much of a difference when it comes to the protein itself.

There are 30 grams per serving, which is on the higher end of protein powders in general, especially plant-based ones. The powder is also high in fiber, iron, calcium, and potassium, and it contains hardly any sugar.

Overall, I would recommend that you try the EVR-Fit Edge protein powder. You may want to mix it into foods like oatmeal and smoothies to support the taste, but it appears to be a high-quality product that’s more natural in comparison to other protein powders out there.

