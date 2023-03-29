 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

EVR-Fit Edge protein powder review: The pros and cons of this vegan supplement

Should you try this vegan protein powder?

Christine VanDoren
By

Considering the extra work companies have to put into vegan protein powder to make it plant-based in the first place, the flavor can be pretty hit or miss. Non-vegan powders that contain dairy ingredients also tend to add sugars that make the flavors plenty sweet and easy to consume with just water or milk alone.

So what about EVR-Fit Edge? Is there vegan protein powder that’s tasty and still a healthy source of protein? Let’s find out!

Related Videos

Pros and Cons of EVR-Fit Edge Protein Powder

Man put whey protein in shaker.

Pros

  • High in protein
  • Has 5 grams of fiber per serving
  • High in calcium, iron, sodium, and potassium
  • Low in fat and sugars
  • Great option for vegans 
  • Contains 86% organic ingredients
  • Has 5 grams BCAAs to support muscle recovery

Cons

  • Taste could be improved
  • Contains a proprietary blend
  • Contains 17 servings per container, while other powders typically have 30
  • Processed in a facility with common allergens

Nutritional information

This protein powder comes in two flavors: Chocolate and antioxidant berry blend. While I cannot attest to the berry flavor, I did try the chocolate flavor, and I wasn’t the biggest fan. However, this is common when it comes to vegan powders, and I do think this powder would be very enjoyable when added to other foods and beverages.

Chocolate Protein Powder

EVR-Fit Edge chocolate protein powder.

Ingredients

  • Protein blend (organic pea protein, organic fava bean protein, organic pumpkin seed protein)
  • Organic cocoa (processed with alkali)
  • Natural flavors
  • Sunflower lecithin
  • Sea salt
  • Stevia extract
  • Monk fruit extract

Important Nutrition Facts

Calories: 180
Total fat: 3 g
Total carbohydrates: 11 g
Dietary fiber: 5 g
Total sugars: 1 g
Protein: 30 g
Calcium: 140 mg
Iron: 5 mg
Sodium: 200 mg
Potassium: 680 mg

Antioxidant Berry Blend Protein Powder

EVR-Fit Edge berry blend protein powder.

Ingredients

  • Protein blend (organic pea protein, organic fava bean protein, organic pumpkin seed protein)
  • Natural flavors
  • Guar gum 
  • Sea salt
  • Monk fruit extract

Important Nutrition Facts

Calories: 180
Total fat: 2 g
Total carbohydrates: 12 g
Dietary fiber: 3 g
Total sugars: 2 g
Protein: 30 g
Calcium: 170 mg
Iron: 4 mg
Sodium: 220 mg
Potassium: 590 mg

Should you buy EVR-Fit Edge Protein Powder?

EVR-Fit Edge protein powder.

Beyond the taste, I would recommend this brand of protein powder. The ingredients are natural and straightforward; there is a proprietary blend, which you would typically want to avoid because of the lack of specificity of information, but it’s a small blend that doesn’t make too much of a difference when it comes to the protein itself.

There are 30 grams per serving, which is on the higher end of protein powders in general, especially plant-based ones. The powder is also high in fiber, iron, calcium, and potassium, and it contains hardly any sugar.

Overall, I would recommend that you try the EVR-Fit Edge protein powder. You may want to mix it into foods like oatmeal and smoothies to support the taste, but it appears to be a high-quality product that’s more natural in comparison to other protein powders out there.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
What is the Paleo Diet? Learn the Pros, Cons, and More
Paleo is spelled out in Scrabble tiles on a white marble table.

A diet is any typical mix of foods that an individual or species habitually consumes and thrives on. All too often, when most people hear the term "diet" nowadays it induces thoughts of caloric restriction, weight loss, or more importantly, no fun. But a diet shouldn't always be that way. It should be something that you enjoy utilizing, that helps provide nutrient-dense foods, and that you can thrive on for life, without feeling regret or remorse.

With a new diet popping up on an almost seemingly quarterly basis, it can be overwhelming. To be honest, most have been around for years, they’re just re-branded as something new and shiny. The paleo diet is anything but shiny and new, technically. The diet first came to popularity in 1975, and then again in 2002 by Loren Cordain who technically coined the term “paleo diet.” It is based on the idea of eating the way that our prehistoric ancestors ate, as in a paleolithic (era)-based diet. Think caveman, hunter-gatherer sense.

Read more
The 5 Best Tasty Recipes That Use Protein Powder
Banana slices on a plate of pancakes beside a cup of honey on a table.

Do you need more protein in your diet but don’t want to drink protein shakes? Maybe you don’t mind them but would still like some tasty recipes that use protein powder. There are lots of delicious ways you can bulk up those muscles or slim that waist without drinking shakes. Check out these five scrumptious recipes brimming with protein!

Related Guides

Read more
The 11 Best Vegan And Vegetarian Cookbooks
Afro-Vegan cookbook

Move over meat. Vegetables are here to dominate your kitchen and plates. As people become cognizant of the health benefits of following a plant-based diet and the environmental impacts of consuming meat, vegetarian and vegan dining has evolved from mocked hippie ideology to a trendy mainstream lifestyle. This trend combines the current wellness and health obsession with growing social consciousness and action against climate change.

Although vegan or vegetarian meals are available in world-renowned restaurants or local diners, nothing beats a hearty home-cooked meal. And cookbook authors who specialize in plant-based cooking are here to help. Many of the food industry’s top chefs, bloggers, restaurateurs, and writers are on a mission to show readers how versatile and crazy-good veggies are truly in their crafted cookbooks.

Read more