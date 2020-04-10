Easter is going to be different this year. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Families might not be able to get together and epic meals of the past might not happen. That is our new reality, sadly. So, while you still may be cooking up a ham for you and those you are quarantined with (or at least for leftovers), this coming Sunday might look a little bit different.

We would say that change is good, blah blah blah, but we know — no one wants to hear that. What you probably want to drink. We’ll be doing just that on Sunday. In order to keep with the holiday spirit, we’ve collected some Easter cocktail recipes for you to mix up.

Royal Hawaiian (Pineapple Express)

1.5 oz New Riff Kentucky Wild Gin

1 oz pineapple juice

.75 oz orgeat

.5 oz lemon juice

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin filled with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice. Top with soda and garnish with a slice of fresh pineapple.

Leafy Greens

35 ml Grey Goose vodka

15 ml St-Germain Liqueur

20 ml celery juice

15 ml fresh lime juice

Dash of Chartreuse

Soda Water

Method: Combine spirits and juices in a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain over ice in a highball glass. Top with soda and garnish with celery stick.

Citrus Breeze

2 oz The Botanist Gin

.5 oz elderflower liqueur

3 oz tonic water

1 oz grapefruit juice

Method: Add all ingredients into a highball glass then stir with a mixing spoon. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel.

The Basil Exposition

(Created by Glenfiddich brand ambassador Allan Roth)

2 parts Glenfiddich 12 year old

1 part fresh lemon juice

.75 part basil syrup*

Club soda to top

Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients. Shake over ice and strain into a highball glass over ice. Top with club soda. Basil leaves to garnish.

*Basil syrup: in a saucepan, combine 10 ounces of sugar with 10 ounces of water over low heat. Stir until sugar is fully dissolved, then turn off the heat. Add a dozen basil leaves and let steep for 15 minutes. Strain and refrigerate. Keep up to one week.

Nolet’s Silver English Rose

1.5 oz Nolet’s Silver Gin

1 oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth

.5 oz rhubarb syrup (1 c. rhubarb, 1 c. Sugar, 1 c. water simmered and cooled)

.5 oz fresh lemon juice

1 egg white

2 strawberries

3 drops bitters

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice. Shake well. Add ice, shake again. Strain into a glass.

Lillet Elite

2 parts Lillet Blanc

2 parts white grape juice

4 parts Perrier-Jouët Champagne

Method: Pour over ice in large wine glass and top with Perrier Jouët Champagne. Garnish with strawberries and edible flowers.

Mantuano Daiquiri

2 oz Diplomatico Mantuano

1 oz orange juice

.75 oz simple syrup

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice then strain into a coupe. Garnish with an dehydrated lime or orange twist

Lemon Flip

2 oz Doña Vega Mezcal Espadín

1 oz fresh lemon Juice

.75 oz organic agave syrup

1 egg white

Method: Add ingredients to shaker without ice. Shake well. Add ice, shake, and strain intop a glass with ice. Garnish with Luxardo cherry and fresh grated cinnamon

The Man of War

2 oz Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye

1 oz Grand Marnier

.5 oz sweet vermouth

.5 oz lemon juice

Method: Add ingredients to a shaker. Add ice, shake, double strain in coupe glass.

