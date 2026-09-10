Cosori’s new automatic coffee maker wants to perfect your pour-over

Cosori, a trusted name in kitchen appliances known for its precision-engineered products, just dropped an exciting new way to perfect your pour-over coffee brew. The Juni, an automatic pour-over coffee machine, delivers an exceptional cup of coffee using the same technique often associated with slow, technical hand-brewing. The technique, which rewards patience, is now automated with Juni’s unique brewing system, which runs the bloom, pour stages, and extraction automatically to Specialty Coffee Association (SCA)-certified standards.

“Pour-over is defined by the hands that guide it – it’s a ritual of precise movement, gentle pours, and rising aroma,” shares Pierce Barnard, Head of Product Innovation at Cosori. “We spent 18 months studying the science and mapping each step, not to automate it away, but to replicate it faithfully. The moving nozzle, rotating basket, vibration, and open brew deck were all deliberate choices to preserve that experience.”

About the Cosori Juni Automatic Pour-Over Brewing System

The Cosori Juni uses a patent-pending 360° spiral water flow, produced by a rotating brew basket and an extendable, moving nozzle that follow the angle, pacing, and pattern closest to a barista’s hand pour. This unique innovation reaches and holds the ideal brewing temperature across the entire cycle, at a flow rate that’s precise, consistent, and repeatable.

Recommended Videos

With three water-pour modes and optional vibration that levels the coffee bed before brewing, this mechanically distinctive approach is engineered to deliver even saturation of grounds, prevent channeling, and enhance flavor for a cleaner, more balanced extraction. If pour-over coffee is something you’ve been wanting to explore (but don’t have the time or patience), Cosori’s new Juni coffee system could change the game for you.



Innovative features

Cosori’s Juni is built for how people actually drink coffee, with a sleek, compact form that fits any countertop or home bar setup. Other key features include:

An extraction profile engineered for a clean cup with fewer off-flavors for smooth, balanced coffee

Saved recipes store every brewing parameter — temperature, pour pattern, flow rate, stage volumes, and pause timing — and run to those settings on each brew, with three favorite presets on the control panel and the full library in the VeSync app.

Food-contact-safe materials with a dishwasher-safe carafe and brew basket for easy cleanup.

A library of 25 pre-loaded, barista-designed recipes, plus a Recipe Hub to discover and share recipes with the Juni community.

Includes a carafe, cone and flat-bottom brew baskets, filters, and a quick-start guide.

Juni is available now online, directly from Cosori.com priced at $299.99 with a glass carafe and $349.99 with a stainless-steel carafe. Juni with the glass carafe will also be available on Amazon at a later date.

