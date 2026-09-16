Buffalo Trace Distillery is releasing Elmer T. Lee 40th Anniversary Edition bourbon

Buffalo Trace is well known for its coveted special-release whiskeys. The most recent expression is the Elmer T. Lee 40th Anniversary Edition. This isn’t just a new batch of this popular bourbon; it’s the first-ever uncut, unfiltered version of this beloved single-barrel bourbon.

Elmer T. Lee 40th Anniversary Edition

Named for former Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Elmer T. Lee, this limited-edition expression is made up of hand-selected barrels. The whiskey was taken directly from the barrel without any dilution or proofing down. The result is a rich, bold whiskey ranging from 124.8 to 138.6 proof.

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According to Buffalo Trace, this single-barrel bourbon is loaded with flavors like apricot, almond, vanilla, toasted coconut, and honeysuckle, then moves into crème brûlée, toasted oak, and warming baking spices. This high-proof whiskey is best enjoyed neat or with a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors.

“Elmer’s legacy is something we feel and celebrate every day at the Distillery, not just in the bourbon we make, but in the way we approach our work,” Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley says.

“His commitment to craftsmanship guided not only our future at Buffalo Trace, but it also helped set the course for American whiskey as a whole. I was fortunate to learn from Elmer early in my career, and his guidance left a lasting impression on how I approach my work. Releasing this rare whiskey in his honor is incredibly meaningful and a privilege for all of us at the Distillery.”

Erica Bovard, Senior Brand Director, American Whiskey, adds, “For the first time, we’re sharing Elmer T. Lee Bourbon exactly as it comes from the barrel. By offering it uncut and unfiltered, we can highlight the whiskey’s depth and character while staying true to the standards Elmer set. We think fans will love this release, and importantly, it’s one we believe Elmer would be proud of.”

Where can I buy it?

The Elmer T. Lee 40th Anniversary Edition is available through a new bottle drawing system hosted by the Buffalo Trace Gift Shop for the suggested retail price of $99.99 for a 750ml bottle.