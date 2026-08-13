Brugal Rum is releasing a coconut toasted limited edition rum

Recently, Ultra-premium Dominican rum brand Brugal announced the launch of the final installment of its limited-edition series: Colección Visionaria Edición 03, Coconut. Created by fifth-generation Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana, this new expression is the culmination of a three-part series that pays homage to the island’s rum-making history.

Brugal Colección Visionaria Edición 03

This new release continues what the first two editions started, but with toasted French oak paired with locally-sourced Dominican coconuts. Maestra Ronera Jassil Villanueva Quintana aged this rum in French oak casks that were toasted using coconuts, creating a cask-toasting method that infuses the barrels with the tropical flavors of coconuts. The result is a uniquely Dominican rum that needs to be tasted to be believed.

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According to Brugal, this 90-proof expression begins with a nose of creamy vanilla, burnt sugar, sweet lemon peels, coconut water, and toasted, smoky nuances, and just a wisp of wood spice. Sipping reveals notes of candied orange peels, toasted coconuts, vanilla beans, caramelized sugar, and woody, smoky character, culminating in sticky toffee pudding and almonds. The finish is long, warm, lingering, and ends with a mix of island spices, toasted oak, and a soft sweetness that leaves you craving more. This noteworthy rum is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks on a cool summer or fall evening, preferably while sitting adjacent to a backyard campfire.

“Colección Visionaria was born from a desire to capture the beauty of my home, through 100% Dominican ingredients,” Jassil Villanueva Quintana says.

“For this final addition, I chose coconut because it is the rhythm of our island—from the shade of the palms to the ritual of coconut water shared among friends. In Colección Visionaria Edición 03, we have captured that warmth, creating a rum that is as much a tribute to our future as it is to our heritage.”

Where can I buy it?

Only six batches of this limited edition rum will be made available to the public (that’s less than 35,000 bottles worldwide). It’s available at select retailers for the suggested price of $69.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information about this release and all of Brugal’s portfolio, visit: Brugal-Rum.com.