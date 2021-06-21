Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals for 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With so many Prime Day deals out there, it can be overwhelming to know what the best Prime Day air fryer deals are. Fortunately, we’re on hand to round up all the best prices and deals so you don’t have to go digging around yourself. If you’re looking to enjoy the many benefits that an air fryer can offer, this is the ideal time to do so with some big savings forming the Prime Day air fryer sales right now. It’s a great way of cooking delicious food in a healthier way so what are you waiting for? We’ve also taken the time to look at whether Prime Day is the right time to buy a new air fryer, along with offered plenty of advice on how best to choose a new air fryer for your home too.

If you’re looking to buy even more for your home, we haven’t just stopped at air fryer deals either. We’ve also taken a look at the best Prime Day kitchen appliances deals if you want to buy a new Instant Pot or another kitchen gadget. Alongside that, we’ve got all the best Prime Day coffeemaker deals too as well as the best Prime Day Keurig deals https://www.themanual.com/food-and-drink/best-prime-day-keurig-deals/ on top of that.

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals

Should You Buy a New Air Fryer on Prime Day?

In a word, yes! We’ll get into the benefits of an air fryer later on but just in terms of value for money, the Prime Day air fryer sales are pretty great. That’s because traditionally Prime Day is a good time to buy any gadget at a great price. Amazon is always keen to embrace the latest trends and discount them heavily to lure you in. That’s certainly the case here with air fryers suitably hot property in the Prime Day air fryer deals.

There are further benefits to buying as part of Prime Day too. For instance, you get the advantage of enjoying a new air fryer now rather than having to wait until the likes of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That means a whole summer of crispy, healthier food rather than needing to wait a few months.

There’s typically less competition during Prime Day too, thanks to its exclusivity. Only Amazon Prime members can indulge in the Prime Day air fryer deals so you’re not fighting it out among the general population like you would be during Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That means the inventory can go a little further meaning you get a better chance of snapping up that hotly sought-after Lightning deal.

Buying now rather than waiting is also a smart move, budget-wise. It’s likely you’ve budgeted accordingly for Prime Day but you also probably have a separate budget for the holidays. Keeping these two separate works out better for everyone as it’s highly likely you have more disposable income during the summer months than you will do during the Fall. That makes justifying that new air fryer so much more comfortable, doesn’t it? It’s not like waiting until Black Friday will help anyway as typically, Prime Day sales are just as strong as the sales at the end of the year. Even better, you get to enjoy that new air fryer straight away for less, without having to wait all year.

As with any purchase, none of this advice matters if you don’t actually need or want a new air fryer. Don’t be tempted into buying stuff as part of the Prime Day air fryer sales simply because it’s at a good price. That’s why we’ve got all the insight into how to choose a new air fryer that’s right for you. Anything less is simply a waste of money.

How to Choose an Air Fryer on Prime Day

There are a lot of different air fryers out there so it can be confusing to know what’s best for you. Your first port of call here should be our look at the best air fryers. It’s a great insight into a wide range of different brands and how they can benefit you when air frying.

Ultimately, of course, you kind of need to know what you can afford at first. It’s possible to spend hundreds on an air fryer but they can also be very cheaply available. The differences here tend to relate to either capacity or the features they provide and only you know what matters most for your needs.

For instance, a small capacity air fryer is no problem at all if you’re just frying for yourself or one other person. However, if you plan on using your air fryer for the whole family or even a gathering then you need a capacity that works for that too. You can’t change the capacity once you’ve bought it so it makes sense to go a little bigger than you think you’ll need. That way, you’ve got room if you plan on cooking some extras.

You also need to consider the features and settings you might need. Thanks to the big discounts in the Prime Day air fryer sales, you can generally get more features than you’d ordinarily be able to afford but it’s important to not go too crazy. If you simply want a basic air fryer then you won’t have to worry about the ability to roast, broil or dehydrate, but it might be a useful bonus. Think about your general cooking habits and plan accordingly.

It’s also worth looking for neat extra features that could save you time. Some products may include non-stick materials or dials that are a bit more longer lasting than others, and these soon add up, especially if you want to invest in an air fryer that you’ll use for a number of years.

Some air fryers are also built-in to other devices such as convection ovens or pressure cookers. Only you know if it’s worth going for these. They cost more than basic air fryers but if you were in the market for a new pressure cooker or convection oven, it can be a good way to consolidate the two and save on some storage space in your kitchen too.

Still not entirely convinced if you want to jump on the air fryer bandwagon? They’re truly useful if you reheat a lot of food which is why we’ve looked at things like how to reheat fries as well as check out how to reheat rotisserie chicken or fried chicken. Each guide will remind you why an air fryer can add so much more to your cooking experience.

Editors' Recommendations