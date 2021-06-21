  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals for 2021

By

With so many Prime Day deals out there, it can be overwhelming to know what the best Prime Day air fryer deals are. Fortunately, we’re on hand to round up all the best prices and deals so you don’t have to go digging around yourself. If you’re looking to enjoy the many benefits that an air fryer can offer, this is the ideal time to do so with some big savings forming the Prime Day air fryer sales right now. It’s a great way of cooking delicious food in a healthier way so what are you waiting for? We’ve also taken the time to look at whether Prime Day is the right time to buy a new air fryer, along with offered plenty of advice on how best to choose a new air fryer for your home too.

If you’re looking to buy even more for your home, we haven’t just stopped at air fryer deals either. We’ve also taken a look at the best Prime Day kitchen appliances deals if you want to buy a new Instant Pot or another kitchen gadget. Alongside that, we’ve got all the best Prime Day coffeemaker deals too as well as the best Prime Day Keurig deals https://www.themanual.com/food-and-drink/best-prime-day-keurig-deals/ on top of that.

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$149 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$76 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$90 $100
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Macy's

GoWISE USA GW22956 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator

$77 $120
GoWise USA's 5-quart air fryer and dehydrator has three stackable racks for making your own dried fruit or veggie snacks or jerky. LED digital controls with eight presets.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$140 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Amazon

DASH 3-Quart Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker

$70 $90
This Dash air fryer helps reduce added fat by 70% to 80% by using air to crisp food instead of oil. The 3-quart capacity makes it large enough to fit enough ingredients for a family.
Buy at Amazon

GoWISE USA 3.5-Liter Programmable Air Fryer

$66 $150
Relax and dig into your best-loved foods without added calories with this 3.5-liter programmable air fryer. It quickly warms and fries with the use of a small amount of oil.
Buy at Wayfair

Kalorik 26-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel – The Maxx

$200 $280
This air fryer is a perfect gift for yourself or anyone you know who loves to cook. The 26-quart digital Maxx air fryer is perfectly designed for quick heating, toasting, and cooking.
Buy at Wayfair

Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360

$184 $250
Prepare your favorite snacks with the Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 and worry less as it helps reduce the calories in every meal.
Buy at Wayfair

Power XL 5-quart Vortex Air Fryer

$80 $100
Enjoy snack food in a healthier way with this air fryer. A true versatile kitchen device, it can also broil, roast, bake, and dehydrate.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond

Kalorik 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer Pro XL

$109 $220
With its powerful air frying technology, this 5.3-quart digital air fryer can cook food in different modes. It can fry, bake, grill, and roast.
Buy at Wayfair

PowerXL 5.3-Quart Power Air Fryer

$96 $180
On a budget? Get your first air fryer from PowerXL. It includes a recipe book for you to practice the basic features of this appliance. Let quick cooking be your friend.
Buy at Wayfair

Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer

$50 $70
This powerful Dash air fryer serves crispy fried foods minus the guilt. Get this nonstick fryer for hassle-free cooking and cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair

Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer

$100 $185
The Cuisinart Air Fryer has cooks up to 2.5 pounds of food and has a viewing window so you can watch the progress.
Buy at Amazon

Cosori CS158 Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT

$100 $130
If you want a large air fryer this 5.8-quart Cosori model is the right size. The Wi-Fi connected device is Alexa and Google Assistant compatible and has a digital touchscreen for easy operation.
Buy at Best Buy

GoWISE USA 1,700-Watt 5.8-Quart 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

$83 $110
Digital controls enable eight cooking functions with the 5.8-quart GoWise USA air fryer. Presets for fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza.
Buy at Amazon

Dash 6-Quart Family Size Air Fryer

$80 $100
This 6-quart air fryer can make huge servings of dishes. You can cook without the use of oil and still keep the tasty flavor and crispiness of the dish.
Buy at Wayfair

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$200 $365
This 4-in-1 oven lets you make your favorite fried dishes. Enjoy different cooking modes with the Cuisinart Oven Fryer and continue living a healthy life.
Buy at Wayfair

Chefman Digital 6.5-Liter Air Fryer Oven

$86 $96
The generously sized 6.5-liter ChefMan Digital Air Fryer and Oven lets you cook much larger quantities of family favorites to serve more people or for larger servings.
Buy at Amazon

Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

$130 $200
Want an all-around kitchen appliance? Go get the Emeril Lagasse Pressure Air Fryer as it lets you choose 12 cooking functions to serve different dishes on any occasion.
Buy at Wayfair

Ninja Air Fryer with 4-Quart Ceramic Coated Basket

$100 $120
Enjoy guilt-free fried food with this Ninja Air Fryer that uses up to 75% less fat than traditional fry methods. It also works as a food dehydrator. Temperatures up to 400 degrees. Dishwasher safe.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1, 2-Basket Air Fryer

$160 $180
This model features two independent baskets, allowing you to cook two different dishes at once. It can air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat.
Buy at Amazon

Chefman 6.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer

$106 $130
This family-sized air fryer is also a dehydrator, convection oven, and rotisserie cooker. Use this appliance to create healthy meal and snakes without a big mess.
Buy at Amazon

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multifunctional Air Fryer

$60 $99
This 3.2-quart air fryer can grill, bake, roast or air fry all your favorite foods like french fries, chicken tenders, and more. It fits up to two pounds of food, and it's easy to clean.
Buy at Walmart

Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill

$210 $230
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing which promises even cooking.
Buy at Amazon

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$69 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings.
Buy at Walmart

Should You Buy a New Air Fryer on Prime Day?

In a word, yes! We’ll get into the benefits of an air fryer later on but just in terms of value for money, the Prime Day air fryer sales are pretty great. That’s because traditionally Prime Day is a good time to buy any gadget at a great price. Amazon is always keen to embrace the latest trends and discount them heavily to lure you in. That’s certainly the case here with air fryers suitably hot property in the Prime Day air fryer deals.

There are further benefits to buying as part of Prime Day too. For instance, you get the advantage of enjoying a new air fryer now rather than having to wait until the likes of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That means a whole summer of crispy, healthier food rather than needing to wait a few months.

There’s typically less competition during Prime Day too, thanks to its exclusivity. Only Amazon Prime members can indulge in the Prime Day air fryer deals so you’re not fighting it out among the general population like you would be during Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That means the inventory can go a little further meaning you get a better chance of snapping up that hotly sought-after Lightning deal.

Buying now rather than waiting is also a smart move, budget-wise. It’s likely you’ve budgeted accordingly for Prime Day but you also probably have a separate budget for the holidays. Keeping these two separate works out better for everyone as it’s highly likely you have more disposable income during the summer months than you will do during the Fall. That makes justifying that new air fryer so much more comfortable, doesn’t it? It’s not like waiting until Black Friday will help anyway as typically, Prime Day sales are just as strong as the sales at the end of the year. Even better, you get to enjoy that new air fryer straight away for less, without having to wait all year.

As with any purchase, none of this advice matters if you don’t actually need or want a new air fryer. Don’t be tempted into buying stuff as part of the Prime Day air fryer sales simply because it’s at a good price. That’s why we’ve got all the insight into how to choose a new air fryer that’s right for you. Anything less is simply a waste of money.

How to Choose an Air Fryer on Prime Day

There are a lot of different air fryers out there so it can be confusing to know what’s best for you. Your first port of call here should be our look at the best air fryers. It’s a great insight into a wide range of different brands and how they can benefit you when air frying.

Ultimately, of course, you kind of need to know what you can afford at first. It’s possible to spend hundreds on an air fryer but they can also be very cheaply available. The differences here tend to relate to either capacity or the features they provide and only you know what matters most for your needs.

For instance, a small capacity air fryer is no problem at all if you’re just frying for yourself or one other person. However, if you plan on using your air fryer for the whole family or even a gathering then you need a capacity that works for that too. You can’t change the capacity once you’ve bought it so it makes sense to go a little bigger than you think you’ll need. That way, you’ve got room if you plan on cooking some extras.

You also need to consider the features and settings you might need. Thanks to the big discounts in the Prime Day air fryer sales, you can generally get more features than you’d ordinarily be able to afford but it’s important to not go too crazy. If you simply want a basic air fryer then you won’t have to worry about the ability to roast, broil or dehydrate, but it might be a useful bonus. Think about your general cooking habits and plan accordingly.

It’s also worth looking for neat extra features that could save you time. Some products may include non-stick materials or dials that are a bit more longer lasting than others, and these soon add up, especially if you want to invest in an air fryer that you’ll use for a number of years.

Some air fryers are also built-in to other devices such as convection ovens or pressure cookers. Only you know if it’s worth going for these. They cost more than basic air fryers but if you were in the market for a new pressure cooker or convection oven, it can be a good way to consolidate the two and save on some storage space in your kitchen too.

Still not entirely convinced if you want to jump on the air fryer bandwagon? They’re truly useful if you reheat a lot of food which is why we’ve looked at things like how to reheat fries as well as check out how to reheat rotisserie chicken or fried chicken. Each guide will remind you why an air fryer can add so much more to your cooking experience.

Editors' Recommendations

18 Best Healthy Snacks to Munch on During Road Trips

best healthy road trip snacks

Best Prime Day Kayak Deals for 2021

Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak

Best Prime Day Bike Deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Bike Deals

Walmart Now Sells Luxury Used Watches, and We’re Not Mad About It

walmart luxury watch marketplace now has used watches no really

The Best Prime Day Smoker Deals for 2021: Sales to Grab Now

Oklahoma Joe's Bronco Drum Smoker

Best Prime Day Sous Vide Deals for 2021

amazon slashes the price of anova culinary smart sous vide cooker machine

Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals for 2021

Instant Pot

Best Prime Day Ninja Deals for 2021

Best Prime Day Grill Deals for 2021

Weber Performer Kettle Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

Best Prime Day Knife Deals for 2021

choosing the right knives knife

Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals for 2021

Breville Coffee maker and espresso machine

Why You Should Buy a Pizza Oven on Amazon Prime Day

ooni koda pizza oven review

How to Make a Daiquiri with this Step-by-Step Video

how to make a daiquiri cocktail