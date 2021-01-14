The Best Cheap Keurig Deals for January 2021

“Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee.” It’s a phrase that’s been displayed on mugs, t-shirts, and on cubical walls for years. No matter how played out it is, its truth will never allow it to completely fade away. Most of us don’t want to talk to anyone until we’ve had our coffee. We want it quick, hot, and delicious. That’s where Keurig comes in. For decades the brand has been giving us quick cups of coffee at the push of a button. If you’ve been on the fence about getting one of these amazing wizard-like coffee machines, now’s the time to break on through to the other side. We’ve found some great cheap Keurig deals.

How to Choose a Keurig Coffee Maker

Now that you’ve had a chance to browse some great Keurig deals, you might be torn over which model to buy. After all, there are more than 50 models out on the market. There are five main questions to answer that should help you narrow down the list to just two or three top contenders.

How often do you drink coffee?

If you blow through three to four cups of coffee before 11 a.m., you may want to consider a Keurig model that allows you to brew a full carafe of coffee. This way, you’re not returning to the machine multiple times and interrupting your workflow (unless you need that excuse to interrupt your workflow). Otherwise, if you’re just a one or two cups a day guy, then you can easily get by on a single-cup model.

Who are you making coffee for?

This question is important because it will help determine the water reservoir capacity. If you’re a family of coffee drinkers or your frat house is going in on a Keurig, you’ll probably want to get one with a larger capacity to avoid constant refilling. If it’s just you or you and your significant other, a smaller tank will suffice.

How much space do you have?

Like any small appliance for the kitchen, the moniker “small” doesn’t always seem to fit. In fact, some Keurig models are downright beasts. Be sure to eyeball the area in which your Keurig will live. Will that be a countertop or cabinet? If you’re planning on moving it every use, a bulk model may not be ideal, and the same goes for if you’re short on counter space.

What’s your style?

Suppose you care about how your appliances look in relation to others you own. In that case, some models (like the K200) have a sleek, stylish design and come in various colors. If the color scheme isn’t a big deal, though, then any classic Keurig model should be fine.

How important are features?

Some of us prefer functionality over frills. Just the coffee, please, hold the technology. Others need to customize every aspect of their lives, and coffee is no exception. If programing your cup of joe to brew at a certain time at different strengths, then you’ll want to keep an eye out for models with those features.

