Prime Day is just around the corner and this year it’s going to be a 48-hour event packed with sales. If you enjoy cooking and are looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances during Prime Day, you’re in luck! We expect to see deals on everything from instant pots to air fryers. But, you don’t have to wait till Prime Day to savor these deals. We’ve rounded up the best early Prime Day kitchen appliance deals you can shop today.

Crock-Pot Smart-Pot Slow Cooker — $40, was $50

Cook everything from sizzling curries to hot meat stews in this slow cooker. Pick your cooking time on the digital panel and have your cooker simmer in the background for anywhere from four to 10 hours. You can also choose if you want your dish to cook on high heat or low heat, and before you know it the wafting aroma of slow-cooked meat will fill your home. It’s perfect for the holiday season as it can feed up to seven guests and there’s no clean-up because it’s dishwasher safe. Buy this Crock-Pot Slow Cooker today or gift it to a loved one for just $40 today.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker — $79, was $110

Upgrade your morning routine with the Keurig K-Slim. This compact coffee maker can fit on the tiniest of counters and can brew up to four cups of coffee. You can even choose between different cup sizes to enjoy exactly the amount of coffee you want. This coffee machine is also tall enough to fit your favorite travel mug, so you can carry your hot-brewed coffee with you anywhere you want. It also has auto-off features to make your coffee maker more energy efficient. Get the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker now for just $79 and your home will be smelling of fresh coffee in no time.

Instant Pot Duo — $79, was $100

This 7-in-1 pressure cooker allows you to cook everything from hot stews and broths to porridge and desserts. It’s designed to cook your dishes 70% faster than traditional cookers, so your Thanksgiving meal will be ready far before sundown this year. There are also seven different presets including sauté, slow cook, or pressure cook, which will turn the most hesitant of cooks into total master chefs. You’ll even have 14 one-touch programs if you want to find an easy way to cook some meat, broth, or chili. Don’t know what’s for dinner tonight? Just ask Alexa for some instant pot recipes.

Ninja Foodi Deluxe — $220, was $270

Easily cook your mother’s Christmas roast this holiday season with the Ninja Food Deluxe. With its large 8-quart capacity you’ll be able to feed your entire family easily. There are nine cooking functions included so you can do everything from steam, roast, slow cook, broil, and even dehydrate. Even though this cooker packs a punch, its compact size allows you to place it on your kitchen counter easily. Get the Ninja Food Deluxe now for only $220 and take charge of holiday cooking this fall.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer — $280, was $400

This bright red, sleek mixer will light up the dullest of kitchen spaces. It comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl for all your mixing needs so you can bake dozens of holiday cookies for your next neighborhood bake sale. This mixer is also malleable — you can buy up to 14 attachments to work with it and be able to do anything like roll fresh pasta or prepare burgers. There are also 10 different mixing speeds so you can tailor your new KitchenAid mixer to match your recipe. Bake everything from cookies to cakes with the KitchenAid Stand Mixer, now discounted to $280.

