If you’re looking for treadmill Black Friday deals, you’re not alone. It’s that time of year when many of us revisit promises to ourselves to lose extra weight and get in shape. Treadmills are among most popular at-home workout equipment must-haves. The best treadmill deals have been in great demand during the pandemic, especially when gyms were closed. The following selection of the best treadmill Black Friday deals on sale today may include the perfect machine to help you meet your goals.

Today’s Best Treadmill Black Friday Deals

Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill — $289, was $400

ProForm Carbon TL — $650, was $900

Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill — $900, was $1,800

NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill — $2,500, was $3,200

Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill — $289, was $400



Why Buy:

Affordability — A motorized treadmill for less than $300

Compact size and light weight — Easy to move and doesn’t take up much space

Adaptable skill levels — Preset workout modes for Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced users

East to use — Controls and heart rate sensors on each handle

The Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill is a starter treadmill for someone who doesn’t want to invest a lot of money on equipment for an exercise program they might not stick with. This relatively simple treadmill is light at just under 60 pounds, It measures only 24 inches wide overall by 48 inches long. It won’t take up a lot of floor space in your home and it’s easy to move. The treadmill’s 1-horsepower motor has a maximum 7.5 miles per hour (mph) speed which you can set with six presets. You can also change the speed with plus and minus buttons to the maximum. In addition, you can choose from three preset workouts (Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced) to find the one best for you. On/off power controls, speed settings, and heart rate sensors on each handle are convenient and easy to use and all information shows up on a small digital display on the console.

The Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill is an excellent deal, but it has its limitations. The user weight capacity is just 175 pounds. The tread belt is 39-inches wide by 14-inches wide. Both dimensions limit usage to relatively slow safe speeds, so it’s actually a good thing the treadmill motor tops out at 7.5 mph. There is no incline function for this model, which is OK, too, for most beginners and casual users. If you consider the Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill as a way to see if you will like and really use a treadmill, then this is a good selection.

ProForm Carbon TL — $650, was $900



Why Buy:

Powerful but quiet — 2.6-horsepower self-cooling motor

Ample tread belt — 20-inches wide by 55-inches long

iFit compatible — 30-day trial online workout membership

Easy storage — Folds up to conserve space

This model comes with a 30-day trial iFit membership to the online workout and fitness community with live and on-demand workouts led by professional instructors. You can also walk or run on the Carbon TL treadmill on virtual journeys at various locations around the world with iFit paired with your mobile device. The ProForm Carbon TL’s 2.6-hp motor powers the treadmill from zero to 10mph and sets the incline from zero to 10 degrees. The Carbon TL has a 20-inch wide by 55-inch long tread belt, making it wide enough and long enough for a hard run without feeling cramped by tight dimensions. The deck area has ProShox cushioning so each step is softened and supported, which relieves some wear and tear on your knees and feet.

You can control the ProForm Carbon TL’s speed and incline angle with QuickSpeed buttons without pausing your workout. The console has a backlit, 5-inch diagonal measure display to show the current settings and track your workout progress. ProForm rates the Carbon TL for users up to 300 pounds for safe use. The treadmill weighs 209 pounds, so you won’t move it around often, but you can fold up the deck for storage to conserve floor space. ProForm treadmills are well-regarded and frequently included in our best treadmills roundups. The chance to save on a study exercise machine such as the Carbon TL has been a rarity for the past 18 months with the huge demand for at-home exercise equipment. You don’t give up much to the commercial-level gym treadmills with this treadmill Black Friday deal. We wouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of this sale.

Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill — $900, was $1,800



Why Buy:

Cushioned deck — Absorbs impact for safety and comfort

Long tread belt — 20-inches wide by 60-inches long

JRNY compatible — One-year adaptive trial membership included

Saves space — Kickstand folding system facilitates raising and lowering deck

Best Buy’s treadmill Black Friday deal for the Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill is a huge opportunity. As our expert wrote in a best Bowflex deals post, “You can’t go wrong with a Bowflex treadmill.” The Bowflex BXT6 motor powers the tread deck up to 12 mph with a zero to 15-degree incline. The tread belt is comfortably wide at 20 inches and at 60 inches, it’s longer than most treadmills. So you can really stretch your stride with the Bowflex BXT6. The deck is cushioned throughout for your comfort and support and to take the wear off the treadmill and your knees. The console has a 7.5-inch blue LCD display with easy-to-use controls for its integrated workouts.

The Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill comes with a full one-year membership to JRNY digital experiences. Key to this program is daily adaptive workouts that personalize to your needs and performance. JRNY also includes fitness classes and virtual walking/running trips around the globe displayed on your paired mobile device. These global trips self-adjust to match your speed.

NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill — $2,500, was $3,200



Why Buy:

High-performance components — 4.25hp motor and 22-inch HD touchscreen

Extra-wide and long tread belt — 22 inches wide and 60 inches long

Family online iFit workout trial membership — 30-days trial with up to five adult profiles

Upgraded tech, connectivity, and comfort are all appropriate for serious treadmill athletes.

If you are a consistent and experienced treadmill user or you just want to start with one of the best treadmills for home workouts, the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill is your choice. Quality costs money, for sure, but the 2950’s $2,500 Black Friday deal is a $700 savings from its regular $3,200 price tag. You certainly get a wonderfully complete exercise machine with this treadmill deal. The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill’s 4.25-hp motor moves the spacious 22-inches wide and 60-inches long tread belt up to 12 miles per hour and can set the incline as steep as 15 degrees. In addition to fast Wi-Fi to connect to iFit virtual trips and workouts, the 2950 includes Bluetooth connectivity for headphones to immerse yourself in music or listen to your iFit instructors. You don’t have to bring your tablet or smartphone to the 2950 but instead, use 2950’s 22-inch smart HD touchscreen with upgraded graphics performance.

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill comes with a 30-day trial iFit Family Membership expanded to accommodate up to five adult profiles. With NordicTrack’s Smart-Response Drive System and Enhanced Automatic Trainer Control, your trainer can adjust the treadmill’s speed and incline angle remotely so it matches the terrain or workout in the current on-demand workout. The speedy Wi-Fi capability means you can participate in live workouts without delays or interruptions. If you need a treadmill that can handle heavy use by multiple users at home, the treadmill Black Friday deal for the NordicTrack Commercial is the deal you need.

