Save $400 on Tempo Interactive Home Gym Bundles for Father’s Day

Looking to treat Dad (or yourself) to a fantastic gift this Father’s Day? Starting on June 17, you can enjoy $400 off all Tempo Interactive Home Gym bundles when you use the code Tempo-Dads. The offer runs through June 20 so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get in on the action. You’re going to want to be, too. With this deal, the Tempo Studio costs just $2,095, so it’s a substantial saving. If you or your Dad are looking to set up a more effective home gym, this is the way to go.

The Tempo Studio has everything you need for a complete home workout, which is why it features in our look at the best alternative gym equipment. With a small footprint of only 3 square feet, it’ll fit in almost anywhere while still offering everything you could need. Its free-standing aluminum frame includes a 42-inch HD touchscreen display along with 60-watt Bluetooth stereo speakers and 3D motion sensors for tracking how you’re performing. The frame itself holds the included barbells and weights so you don’t have to find extra room for these, while there’s a separate squat rack and weight bench that fold up to save space. Worried that means everything is too lightweight? Don’t be. The frame weighs 100 pounds so there’s no risk of it falling.

Wondering why you need 3D motion sensors? That’s because the Tempo Studio has an Intel 10th-generation i5 core processor which runs A.I. software to analyze your movements based on what the 3D sensors pick up. That way, you get personalized feedback in real time so you’re certain to lift correctly. A companion mobile app is able to help you set goals as well as plan out your schedules around available classes, and also receive feedback to help you improve. During feedback sessions, you can view how you need to adjust your posture so you complete the exercises safely and correctly. It’ll even count your reps and keep track of the weights you use so you always know how you’re doing.

Tempo Studio includes hundreds of expert-led classes encompassing a broad range of needs and interests. These include strength-building, high-intensity-interval-training (HIIT) as well as boxing, cardio, mobility, yoga, and much more. Simply pick the classes that work for you and go from there.

The Tempo Studio interactive home gym requires you to commit to a 12-month plan at $39 per month. For the price, you get access to personal training and feedback, live classes, as well as an extensive on-demand workout library. It’s basically like paying for a gym membership in your home. There’s also a required $250 shipping charge which includes white glove delivery and setup.

Normally priced at $2,495, the Tempo Studio is just $2,095 when you use the code Tempo-Dads, saving you $400 off the list price. It’s an ideal change from heading to the gym and if you’re looking to work out more from home, it’s a great investment.

