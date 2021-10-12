Best Buy Slashes $800 Off NordicTrack Exercise Bikes for This Flash Sale

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Bring the fitness benefits of spin class to the convenience of your home. NordicTrack is one of the best names in fitness equipment. Right now, Best Buy is having major sales on NordicTrack bikes and equipment. Shop the sale now to see all models, including this deal on the NordicTrack S15i Studio Cycle, on sale now for just $1,000. Regularly priced at $1,800, you’ll save $800 when you order it today, plus get free delivery or in-store pickup where available.

Want to lose weight, build muscle, and work your cardiovascular system all from the comfort and convenience of home? Don’t wait to take advantage of this awesome deal on the NordicTrack S15i Studio Cycle. This cycle includes a 30-day iFit family membership to help you get started on good technique, workout routines, motivation, personal training, and more. This cycle features a 15-inch rotating smart touchscreen for immersive, interactive workouts. The inertia-enhanced flywheel is designed for smoother performance, and the Silent Magnetic Resistance functions let you adjust your resistance from 22 different settings quickly and easily at the touch of a button.

This cycle has advanced comfort features — including ergonomic handlebars and seat — for a more comfortable ride. The auxiliary port lets you plug in your iPhone or other devices to listen to your favorite workout playlists while you pedal. Not quite what you had in mind? Check out the other NordicTrack deals going on today to find the model that’s right for you.

There’s never been a better time to bring gym-quality fitness equipment home for convenient workouts. Right now, you can get the NordicTrack S15i Studio Cycle for just $1,000, marked down $800 from its regular price of $1,800. Looking to build up your home gym even more? There are tons of great fitness equipment deals going on now to help you create your own ideal workout space at home. Check out these treadmill deals to transform your garage or spare room into the fitness haven of your dreams.

