This NordicTrack Deal Will Save You $200 at Best Buy

If you’re looking to exercise more from home but you don’t want to get bored, you absolutely need this NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle. One of the best Peloton alternatives out there right now, Best Buy currently has it on sale at $1,600, saving you $200 off the usual price. Including a 1 year membership to iFit, it’s a great value and a way to enjoy trainer-led workouts from around the globe, ensuring that cycling at home is far more interesting than the traditional methods. It even comes with a three-pound dumbbell that you can incorporate into your workout. Snap it up now while stocks last.

The NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle is easily one of the best exercise bikes out there at the moment. It offers 22 digital resistance levels to help you strengthen your whole body, an inertia-enhanced flywheel for an incredibly smooth experience, plus there’s an ergonomic saddle and handlebars so it always feels comfortable no matter how long you’re working out for. It even includes dual water bottle holders so you can stay hydrated with an AutoBreeze workout fan keeping you cool, too.

The NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle is smart as well, thanks to its 15-inch rotating HD smart touchscreen that means you can follow your iFit trainer throughout intense workouts as well as view your stats, from speed achieved to the calories you’re burning. Participate in an iFit workout and your trainer can even auto-adjust your resistance levels so you can focus solely on riding to the best of your ability.

Well designed in every way, the NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle is ordinarily priced at $1,800 but right now, you can buy it at Best Buy for just $1,600. That’s a pretty sweet deal for anyone looking to be more serious about their at-home workouts. Buy it now while stock lasts.

More Exercise Bike Deals

We have plenty of other exercise bike deals if you’re looking for something different for your money. We also have all the best NordicTrack deals bundled together and the best electric bike deals currently available, too. However you plan on exercising, you’ll be delighted with the savings you can enjoy here.

YOSUDA Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike With Ipad Mount

$280 $400
Get fit and healthy at home with the YOSUDA indoor cycling bike, designed for stability with its two-way adjustable, non-slip handlebar and steel frame.


Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike with 6-Month Free Membership

$497 $599
This magnetic resistance exercise bike from Echelon has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds and comes with a membership period worth $120 for free.


Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike

$219 $274
What makes this exercise bike worth the buy is its magnetic resistance which can make your workout a light to intense one. Keep cycling and retaining balance with 8 levels of resistance.


SNODE Magnetic Indoor Exercise Bike

$339 $500
Cycling enthusiasts of all levels will benefit from this exercise bike, with its adjustable resistance levels powered by a magnetic resistance system and digital display for added convenience.


JOROTO Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike

$400 $470
This adjustable JOROTO cycling bike is perfect for indoor exercises and various workout plans as it offers a silent ride to ensure a quiet household.


Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rear Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike

$599 $700
This exercise bike boasts pulse sensors and a digital monitor that allows you to monitor parameters like speed, cadence, calories burned, time, and distance while you sweat it out.


