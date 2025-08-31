 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

What’s the secret to better hydration? What you need to know

How to choose the best hydration products

By
person drinking water
Maurício Mascaro / Pexels

Most people now understand that proper hydration is a critical component in nutrition, sports, and fitness. Yet, many don’t quite understand the science behind it—particularly the role of osmolality and how it can help us make smarter choices when choosing hydrating beverages.

CEO of The Osmolality Lab, Nick Gillitt, shares his insight on how personalized hydration solutions shape the future of nutrition and advance health outcomes. Gillitt specializes in human health, nutrition, exercise, and recovery support from plant-based food ingredients, new product introductions, consumer research, and technology. The Osmolality Lab is the global authority in the field of osmolality science as it relates to various consumer products, offering unparalleled expertise, testing, and certification services essential to brands across several industries.

Recommended Videos

In our discussion, Gillitt shared how the market has shifted toward science-backed hydration products and what consumers should look for when shopping for sports drinks. Here’s what you should know about shopping for the best hydrating sports drinks.

Evolution of hydration products

Man in a yellow shirt sitting outside sipping his water bottle
Mary Taylor / Pexels

“Take a walk down any store aisle, and you’ll see countless products claiming to support hydration—it can be overwhelming. The options seem endless, from ready-to-drink beverages to stick packs, from celebrity-endorsed brands to those with edgy marketing. But as a consumer, how do you know which products truly deliver? How do you separate fact from claims? Many people assume that a drink containing water must be hydrating. That’s true—to an extent. A more discerning buyer might look for electrolytes, thinking they’re essential for hydration. While electrolytes help, the key to effective hydration is osmolality,” says Gillitt.

“Osmolality measures the concentration of dissolved solids in a liquid, things like carbohydrates, electrolytes, flavorings, and color additives. The right osmolality range ensures optimal hydration by enhancing fluid retention in the body. According to WHO/UNICEF, the ideal range for hydration is 210-268 mOsm/kg, though a more practical consumer guideline is 200-300 mOsm/kg. If a beverage falls within the optimal osmolality range, it will hydrate more effectively than water alone, which has zero osmolality since it contains no dissolved solids.”

The science behind osmolality is complex, but Gillitt says the average consumer can still understand one key takeaway: hydration and rehydration drinks designed with the proper osmolality provide superior hydration compared to those outside the optimal range. With this in mind, shoppers can focus on making science-backed choices when selecting hydration beverages.

Related: 
The beet boost: Here’s what science says about drinking beet juice pre-workout

Shopping for science-backed sports drinks

man and woman working out taking break drinking sports drink exercise stretch
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

When choosing a hydration product, Gillitt recommends consumers start by looking for certifications. Products like Liquid IV and Waterboy have The Osmolality Lab’s certification mark, yet many brands don’t yet have this certification. For brands that do not have a certification, shoppers may need to visit their website to learn more about the hydration science behind the product and look for mentions of osmolality and product testing within their content.

He also warns against selecting hydration brands focusing solely on influenced endorsements or flashy marketing without any real scientific evidence to support their claims. Selecting osomality-balanced beverages ensures you’re replenishing fluids in the most efficient way possible.

“The best way to test a product is to see how your body responds. Scientists measure hydration effectiveness using the Beverage Hydration Index (BHI), which compares fluid retention from a beverage to pure water. If a drink helps you retain more fluid—meaning you urinate less in the hours after consuming it—it’s more hydrating than water. While clinical tests are done in controlled settings, you can gauge effectiveness by paying attention to how well a product keeps you hydrated. Water does hydrate, but an osmolality-balanced beverage does it more efficiently,” he says.

While Osmolality is an important component when shopping for sports drinks, taste matters, too. Gillitt says consumers can check the products’ nutrition facts panel to understand what contributes to a specific product’s osmolality. For example, if you’re avoiding carbs, choose one with electrolytes.

“If carbs aren’t a concern, a balanced mix of both works fine. Most importantly, an in-range osmolality is the best indicator of hydration effectiveness. Look for The Osmolality Lab certification mark on product packaging; if it’s not listed, contact the brand and ask about the product’s osmolality,” he says.

The future of hydration products

Man jogging outside by water and a palm tree
Gustavorodrigues / Pexels

As an expert in the world of hydration, Gillitt predicts the future of the hydration market will likely focus on new ingredients that maintain optimal osmolality while providing additional health benefits. Additionally, he suggests we might also see the introduction of ingredients that help reduce inflammation or support muscle recovery, such as proteins and other performance-enhancing nutrients.

“However, since these ingredients contribute to osmolality, the challenge will be developing formulations that integrate these benefits without disrupting hydration efficiency. As research advances, it will be exciting to see how hydration products evolve to optimize fluid retention and overall athletic performance,” he says.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

7 underrated high-protein foods you’re probably not eating
Seitan, bison, and more
A spoonful of kefir and two glasses of kefir on a table

As a personal trainer and nutritionist, I always encourage my clients to eat a high-protein diet, as it can help with weight loss, building muscle, and overall health. If you currently have a daily protein goal to hit, you might be drinking protein shakes and eating chicken daily, which can be monotonous. However, this doesn’t mean you should give up on the high-protein diet. Rather, keep reading to discover seven underrated high-protein foods to include in your meal rotation!

7 underrated high-protein foods to include in your diet

Read more
Here’s what 30 minutes of the Japanese Walking method can do for your health
All it takes is half an hour to get these proven benefits, from better blood pressure to body composition.
Man walking through sunlit trees

Walking is natural and beneficial for your wellness, so it’s worth putting one foot in front of the other. Whether you’re going around the block with your dog, exploring new places on foot, or just spending some time strolling outside, walking has been proven to lower your risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and more.

The Japanese interval walking method, also known as interval walking training, is increasingly popular in the fitness world, to the extent that many are forgetting about those 10,000 steps. This method also provides proven benefits.

Read more
Experts say the dad bod era is over — here’s what men are focusing on instead
Should you change your fitness mindset?
man in gym using bands thinking happy

Once upon a time, the "dad bod" trend was all the rage, but experts say the conversation is shifting -- and for good reason. David Freeman, Senior Director of Signature Coach Excellence at Life Time, as well as the Co-Host of the Life Time Talks Podcast, says that more men are focusing on longevity and performance as key aspects of their health and fitness efforts. Freeman has been in the fitness industry for 15+ years.

What's driving the shift in conversation to a longevity-focused approach? Here's what Freeman shared about the end of the 'dad bod' era and the shift toward longevity and performance in men's health and fitness.
The shift from the dad bod

Read more