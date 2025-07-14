5 smart fixes for healthy eating when you’re too busy to think about food

From back-to-back work meetings to impulse fast-food runs, we’ve all experienced how difficult it is to focus on healthy eating when things get hectic. The moment our schedules fill up, healthy eating generally takes a back seat — yet that’s when nutrition matters the most. Nutrition health coach Sam Cutler, founder of MINDFULL, a holistic wellness platform, shares her five smartest fixes from no-prep snacks to grocery shortcuts to help you stay on track with eating right, even on the most chaotic of days.

Cutler shared her top realistic hacks and tricks, based on real-life behavior, to keep in your back pocket for whenever it feels like you’re too busy to eat right. After overcoming chronic health issues, including severe adult acne, an ulcer, and inflammation, Sam transitioned from a career in fashion marketing to becoming a certified health coach. Cutler studied nutritional meal planning at Harvard Medical School and now focuses on lifestyle medicine. Here are her smart fixes for healthy eating on busy days.

Choose smarter snacks

The sugar trap can leave many of us frantic, rushing for snacks or protein bars labeled as “healthy.” However, Cutler warns that most of these snacks are packed with sugars, leaving you with a dreaded energy crash. Instead, she recommends packing snacks that contain at least 10 grams of protein and have less than 5 grams of sugar.

Once you find your go-to brands/products and healthy snacks you can trust, you can spend less time searching for healthy snacks and save time during the day. Cutler’s favorite snacks are easy options, such as hard-boiled eggs, almonds, or high-protein energy balls, which help stabilize blood sugar, boost focus, and prevent midafternoon cravings.

Pay closer attention to protein

Everyone knows protein is an essential component of a healthy diet, but Cutler says many people still overlook it — especially during stressful or busy days. Even if you’re not obsessed with the best meal planning apps, this is something to keep track of.

Cutler recommends starting the day off right, with at least 20 to 30 grams of protein at breakfast, before you get super busy throughout the day. “Think smoothies with clean protein or a veggie-packed omelet. One of my go-to meals is a quinoa salmon bowl—it’s balanced, energizing, and keeps me full for hours,” says Cutler. Starting your day with a high amount of protein helps support your metabolism, enhances mental clarity, and boosts your sense of satiety.

Don’t confuse dehydration with hunger

Adhering to a strict healthy eating plan involves various components, each playing a crucial role in helping you achieve your goals. In her work with multiple clients, Cutler says dehydration is often mistaken for hunger or fatigue. To combat this (and avoid dehydration when you get super busy), she recommends front-loading water early in the day and drinking consistently (as much as possible) throughout the day.

Before running for your morning coffee when you first wake up, first consume 20 ounces of water. She also suggests keeping a visible water bottle on your desk or using hydration reminder apps to support your hydration efforts throughout the day. Adequate hydration is crucial for supporting healthy digestion, energy, and the absorption of essential nutrients, such as protein. “Out of sight, out of mind is real when it comes to hydration,” she adds.

Avoid restricting food during the day

Getting busy throughout the day can mean skipped meals, yet Cutler says that this can ultimately lead to binge eating at night. To combat this, she recommends eating early and prioritizing early meals instead of waiting until you’re starving. Scheduling meals or snack times/light meal times for busy days can serve as a reminder to eat during times when you might forget to do so.

“The cycle of under-eating all day and binging at night is one of the most common patterns I see. The fix? Eat before you’re starving. Prioritize a protein-rich breakfast and regular meals throughout the day to maintain a healthy diet. Keep light snacks nearby and schedule short meals if you’re on the go. Small habits prevent big crashes,” says Cutler.



Avoiding so-called healthy items

The world of so-called “healthy” products is not only misleading, but also overwhelming. Per Cutler, many of these products are mislabeled and often contain inflammatory oils, hidden sugars, and additives. Instead, she recommends sticking with the basics to avoid spending too much time reading nutritional labels. “If you can’t pronounce it, skip it,” she says. If you choose to opt for pre-packaged foods, be sure to review the labels on snacks, condiments, dressings, and nut milks to look for added sugars or seed oils. Choosing whole foods helps support better digestion, reduce cravings, and minimize bloating and digestive distress.

“You can’t trust the front of the label. Flip it over—your energy, digestion, and hormones depend on it. Look for ingredients you recognize. Avoid seed oils, additives, and hidden sugars—especially in sauces, dressings, and nut milks. Clean eating isn’t about being perfect—it’s about being informed,” she says.