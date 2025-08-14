Why I always feel better after a forest walk—and the science backs it up

As both a nature and health enthusiast, I love going for outdoor walks when the weather allows, as I find it to be calming and a great way to get some extra steps in. You may feel the same way and have frequently gone for walks just for the sake of enjoyment, but did you know that there are actual health benefits of forest walking?

The next time you are on the fence when deciding whether to take that stroll through the woods, keep in mind these three surprising health benefits that you could be missing out on. Let’s dive in!

How do nature walks lower stress hormones?

Nature walks help lower stress hormones like cortisol through several mechanisms. Being in natural environments promotes relaxation by reducing the brain’s activity in areas linked to stress and anxiety. The sights, sounds, and smells of nature stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, which calms the body and lowers heart rate and blood pressure.

Exposure to sunlight during walks also helps regulate cortisol levels by supporting healthy circadian rhythms. Additionally, gentle physical activity increases the release of endorphins—natural mood boosters that counteract stress hormones.

One research study also found that “Individuals have less mental distress, less anxiety and depression, greater wellbeing and healthier cortisol profiles when living in urban areas with more greenspace compared with less greenspace.” This clearly displays the benefits of how simply being surrounded by the outdoors can be great for your mental health, allowing your mind to reset and recover from daily stressors.

The link between forest air and your immune health

Forest air is rich in natural compounds called phytoncides, which are released by trees and plants. Breathing in these substances during a forest walk can boost your immune system by increasing the activity and number of natural killer (NK) cells—white blood cells that help fight infections and cancer.

Studies have shown that spending time in forests can enhance immune function for days or even weeks after the visit. The fresh, clean air also reduces exposure to urban pollutants, which can weaken the immune system.

Additionally, forest environments encourage relaxation and reduce stress hormones, which further support your immune health.

Incorporating regular forest walks into your routine can be a natural, enjoyable way to strengthen your body’s defenses and improve overall well-being. Simply put, forest air isn’t just refreshing—it actively helps your immune system stay strong.

Can walking outdoors benefit your heart?

Walking outdoors offers numerous benefits for heart health. Regular walking helps improve cardiovascular fitness by strengthening the heart muscle, lowering blood pressure, and improving circulation. Unlike a typical indoor exercise session, outdoor walking often involves varied terrain and fresh air, which can enhance these effects.

Exposure to natural sunlight during walks helps regulate blood pressure and supports vitamin D production, which is important for heart function. Additionally, as we mentioned before, walking in green spaces reduces stress and anxiety, lowering cortisol levels that can negatively impact heart health over time.

People who regularly walk outdoors may have a lower risk of heart disease and stroke compared to those who exercise indoors or are inactive. Incorporating outdoor walks into your daily routine is a simple, enjoyable way to protect your heart and boost overall well-being.

Tips for making the most of your forest walk