Why I always feel better after a forest walk—and the science backs it up

Turn your weekend stroll into a wellness boost

By
Man walking through sunlit trees
Panditwiguna / Pexels

As both a nature and health enthusiast, I love going for outdoor walks when the weather allows, as I find it to be calming and a great way to get some extra steps in. You may feel the same way and have frequently gone for walks just for the sake of enjoyment, but did you know that there are actual health benefits of forest walking?

The next time you are on the fence when deciding whether to take that stroll through the woods, keep in mind these three surprising health benefits that you could be missing out on. Let’s dive in!

How do nature walks lower stress hormones?

man with hiking poles nordic walking
Diego Giron / Pexels

Nature walks help lower stress hormones like cortisol through several mechanisms. Being in natural environments promotes relaxation by reducing the brain’s activity in areas linked to stress and anxiety. The sights, sounds, and smells of nature stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, which calms the body and lowers heart rate and blood pressure.

Exposure to sunlight during walks also helps regulate cortisol levels by supporting healthy circadian rhythms. Additionally, gentle physical activity increases the release of endorphins—natural mood boosters that counteract stress hormones.

Bench press breakdown: Science pinpoints the ideal reps & sets for muscle growth

One research study also found that “Individuals have less mental distress, less anxiety and depression, greater wellbeing and healthier cortisol profiles when living in urban areas with more greenspace compared with less greenspace.” This clearly displays the benefits of how simply being surrounded by the outdoors can be great for your mental health, allowing your mind to reset and recover from daily stressors.

The link between forest air and your immune health

Man walking outside with coat in nature
Tamar Willoughby / Pexels

Forest air is rich in natural compounds called phytoncides, which are released by trees and plants. Breathing in these substances during a forest walk can boost your immune system by increasing the activity and number of natural killer (NK) cells—white blood cells that help fight infections and cancer.

Studies have shown that spending time in forests can enhance immune function for days or even weeks after the visit. The fresh, clean air also reduces exposure to urban pollutants, which can weaken the immune system.

Additionally, forest environments encourage relaxation and reduce stress hormones, which further support your immune health.

Incorporating regular forest walks into your routine can be a natural, enjoyable way to strengthen your body’s defenses and improve overall well-being. Simply put, forest air isn’t just refreshing—it actively helps your immune system stay strong.

Can walking outdoors benefit your heart?

man walking outside in nature hiking trees forest
Maeva Vigier / Unsplash

Walking outdoors offers numerous benefits for heart health. Regular walking helps improve cardiovascular fitness by strengthening the heart muscle, lowering blood pressure, and improving circulation. Unlike a typical indoor exercise session, outdoor walking often involves varied terrain and fresh air, which can enhance these effects.

Exposure to natural sunlight during walks helps regulate blood pressure and supports vitamin D production, which is important for heart function. Additionally, as we mentioned before, walking in green spaces reduces stress and anxiety, lowering cortisol levels that can negatively impact heart health over time.

People who regularly walk outdoors may have a lower risk of heart disease and stroke compared to those who exercise indoors or are inactive. Incorporating outdoor walks into your daily routine is a simple, enjoyable way to protect your heart and boost overall well-being.

Tips for making the most of your forest walk

Man walking outside hiking rucking
Dzenis Hasanica / Pexels
  • Choose a quiet trail where you can immerse yourself in nature without distractions.
  • Walk at a comfortable pace to fully enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells around you.
  • Leave your phone on silent or in your bag to avoid interruptions and be present.
  • Practice deep, mindful breathing to increase relaxation and absorb the fresh forest air.
  • Bring water and dress appropriately for the weather to stay comfortable during your walk.
  • Take breaks to sit and observe your surroundings, allowing your mind to be curious.
  • Consider whether you want to walk with a friend or alone, depending on whether you desire social time or solitude.
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
