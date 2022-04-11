Elliptical Deals — Save up to $400 on NordicTrack, ProForm Trainers

Whether you’re just starting to build your home gym, or you’re planning to upgrade your equipment, you shouldn’t forget to take advantage of special offers like treadmill deals and exercise bike deals. However, if you want to buy an elliptical, you should check out NordicTrack deals, in addition to retailers’ offers on brands such as Body Rider and ProForm. Ellipticals usually don’t come cheap, but if you’ve got the patience to look around, you’ll be able to score discounts that will make these machines more affordable.

While there are a lot of deals for ellipticals, here are some offers that you don’t want to miss. Walmart is selling the the Body Rider 2-in-1 Fitness Machine for $122, down $55 from its original price of $177; the ProForm Sport E2.0 for $297, after a $200 discount to its original price of $497; and the NordicTrack Studio Smart Elliptical for $597, cheaper by $400 compared to its original price of $997. Meanwhile, Best Buy has slashed the price of the ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical by $400, lowering it to $600 from its original price of $1,000. These deals might not last long, so if you see one that you like, it’s highly recommended that you make your purchase as soon as you can.

Body Rider 2-in-1 Fitness Machine — $122, was $177

If you can’t decide what to buy between an elliptical and stationary bike, the Body Rider 2-in-1 Fitness Machine will solve your worries because it offers both in one package, allowing you to save space if your exercise area is limited. The adjustable seat moves both vertically and horizontally to help you find the most appropriate position for your workout, and you can easily change resistance through a manual turn knob. The Body Rider 2-in-1 Fitness Machine is available from Walmart for just $122, after a $55 discount to its original price of $177.

ProForm Sport E2.0 — $297, was $497

The ProForm Sport E2.0 rear-drive elliptical links with the iFIT app on your smartphone so that you can watch either live or on-demand workouts, which will make automatic adjustments to the machine’s resistance. The 5-inch display will show your estimated distance moved and calories burned, while the ergonomic design will make it easy to mount and dismount while keeping you comfortable while you exercise. Walmart is selling the ProForm Sport E2.0 rear-drive elliptical at $200 off, making it more affordable at $297 compared to its original price of $497.

NordicTrack Studio Smart Elliptical — $597, was $997

Like the ProForm Sport E2.0, the NordicTrack Studio Smart Elliptical works with the iFIT app, which will bring live and on-demand exercise classes to your home gym while also tracking your workout metrics. To enable the best cardio workouts, the machine offers 20 digital resistance levels, but you won’t cause unnecessary strain to your body with its cushioned oversized pedals and soft-touch upper-body grips. It’s also made of solid steel, so it can withstand even your most intense sessions. Walmart slashed the price of the NordicTrack Studio Smart Elliptical by $400, bringing its price down to $597 from its original price of $997.

ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical — $600, was $1,000

The best elliptical machines provide workouts that can match, or even exceed, an outdoor run, and that goes for the ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical. It also works with an iFIT membership, so you can transform your workout space into an exercise studio with virtual classmates and trainers. The machine comes with built-in dual speakers so you can play your music through the audio auxiliary port, hand-grip sensors in the handlebars that can monitor your heart rate, and oversized pedals that provide stability during your session. The ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical is $400 off at Best Buy, which reduces its price to $600 from its original price of $1,000.

