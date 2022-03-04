This Bowflex Treadmill Deal Slashes $1,200 off the Price Tag

For those who are building their home gym, you’ll find no shortage of dumbbell deals, exercise bike deals, and treadmill deals, among the many other equipment and gear that you can invest in. If you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended that you browse Bowflex deals, as the brand offers high-quality products at relatively affordable prices. For example, the Bowflex Treadmill 10, originally priced at $2,800, is available from Best Buy for just $1,600 after a $1,200 discount.

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 will enable the running workout that you need with its powerful motor, as well as the choice for an incline of up to 15%. You don’t have to worry about sliding off though, as the treadmill comes with extended handlebar grips if you enjoy running at an incline. Every purchase of the Bowflex Treadmill 10 also comes with a 1-year JRNY subscription, which is valued at $149. Membership will allow you to access streaming services on the treadmill’s 10-inch console, for entertainment while you run, as well as more than 100 unique workout programs so that you won’t get bored while you exercise. The console will also be able to show more than 50 global routes, which automatically adjust depending on your running speed.

When comparing a stationary bike and treadmill, the advantages of treadmills include higher difficulty, versatility in possible exercises, and better weight loss potential. With the Bowflex Treadmill 10, you’ll also be able to take advantage of The Manual’s treadmill workout tips, in addition to enabling access to the best HIIT treadmill workouts that provide benefits like boosting metabolic rate, building strength, and boosting confidence.

