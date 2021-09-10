Amazon Just Slashed $500 off This Bowflex Exercise Bike

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Indoor cycling is a great way of boosting your cardio workouts and right now, you can buy a Bowflex IC Bike Series for just $1,000 at Amazon, saving you a huge $500 on the usual price. There’s rarely been a better time to buy such a feature-packed exercise bike. If you’ve been checking out our beginner’s guide to indoor cycling, you’re going to love how much this bike can enrich your daily life. Be quick though. At this low a price, we can’t see it sticking around forever.

The Bowflex IC Bike Series offers a lot for the price, easily making it one of the best exercise bikes available right now. With 100 resistance levels, it’s appropriate for different skill and ability levels so that it will develop with you no matter what your cardio fitness ability is like right now. Magnetic resistance makes for a comfortable ride and makes it easy to tweak as and when needed.

Alongside that, a HD touchscreen means that you can enjoy all kinds of entertainment and support through the bike. That includes subscribing to JRNY so you can receive a personalized fitness experience that analyzes your fitness level and guides you through adaptive workouts. Alternatively, you can use other popular third-party cycling apps such as Peloton and Swift, or you can simply watch your favorite streaming shows including support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The 7-inch HD touchscreen is super versatile.

Throughout, you’ll be comfortable, too, thanks to an adjustable race-style seat and handlebars as well as the bike’s dual-link pedals that have toe cages attached. The bike even comes with a Bluetooth heart rate armband, dual water bottle holders, and a 3-pound dumbbell.

Normally priced at $1,500, the Bowflex IC Bike Series is down to just $1,000 for a limited time only at Amazon. If you’re passionate about boosting your cardio time, this is an awesome deal to snap up while stocks last. It offers everything you could need at this price point.

