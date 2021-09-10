  1. Fitness
Amazon Just Slashed $500 off This Bowflex Exercise Bike

Indoor cycling is a great way of boosting your cardio workouts and right now, you can buy a Bowflex IC Bike Series for just $1,000 at Amazon, saving you a huge $500 on the usual price. There’s rarely been a better time to buy such a feature-packed exercise bike. If you’ve been checking out our beginner’s guide to indoor cycling, you’re going to love how much this bike can enrich your daily life. Be quick though. At this low a price, we can’t see it sticking around forever.

The Bowflex IC Bike Series offers a lot for the price, easily making it one of the best exercise bikes available right now. With 100 resistance levels, it’s appropriate for different skill and ability levels so that it will develop with you no matter what your cardio fitness ability is like right now. Magnetic resistance makes for a comfortable ride and makes it easy to tweak as and when needed.

Alongside that, a HD touchscreen means that you can enjoy all kinds of entertainment and support through the bike. That includes subscribing to JRNY so you can receive a personalized fitness experience that analyzes your fitness level and guides you through adaptive workouts. Alternatively, you can use other popular third-party cycling apps such as Peloton and Swift, or you can simply watch your favorite streaming shows including support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The 7-inch HD touchscreen is super versatile.

Throughout, you’ll be comfortable, too, thanks to an adjustable race-style seat and handlebars as well as the bike’s dual-link pedals that have toe cages attached. The bike even comes with a Bluetooth heart rate armband, dual water bottle holders, and a 3-pound dumbbell.

Normally priced at $1,500, the Bowflex IC Bike Series is down to just $1,000 for a limited time only at Amazon. If you’re passionate about boosting your cardio time, this is an awesome deal to snap up while stocks last. It offers everything you could need at this price point.

More Exercise Bike Deals

Not sure if this is the exercise bike for you? We have plenty of other great exercise bike deals that are sure to save you money. Alternatively, if you’re considering something entirely different, our Bowflex deals can assist if you’re considering new dumbbells or other Bowflex products and want to save plenty of cash.

YOSUDA Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike With Ipad Mount

$280 $400
Get fit and healthy at home with the YOSUDA indoor cycling bike, designed for stability with its two-way adjustable, non-slip handlebar and steel frame.
Buy at Amazon

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike with 6-Month Free Membership

$497 $599
This magnetic resistance exercise bike from Echelon has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds and comes with a membership period worth $120 for free.
Buy at Walmart

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rear Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike

$599 $700
This exercise bike boasts pulse sensors and a digital monitor that allows you to monitor parameters like speed, cadence, calories burned, time, and distance while you sweat it out.
Buy at Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike

$219 $274
What makes this exercise bike worth the buy is its magnetic resistance which can make your workout a light to intense one. Keep cycling and retaining balance with 8 levels of resistance.
Buy at Amazon

JOROTO Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike

$400 $470
This adjustable JOROTO cycling bike is perfect for indoor exercises and various workout plans as it offers a silent ride to ensure a quiet household.
Buy Now

SNODE Magnetic Indoor Exercise Bike

$339 $500
Cycling enthusiasts of all levels will benefit from this exercise bike, with its adjustable resistance levels powered by a magnetic resistance system and digital display for added convenience.
Buy at Amazon

