Save $200 on the Bowflex C7 Exercise Bike in This 1-Day Sale

If you’re a fan of Bowflex deals or looking for the best exercise bike deals in general, Best Buy’s 1-day sale on the Bowflex C7 exercise bike is calling your name. Instead of paying $700 for the Bowflex C7, you can buy it from Best Buy today only for $500, a $200 savings. The C7 is a smart bike with a free 1-year JNRY membership ($149 value) included, so do not hesitate if you want this bike because by midnight tonight, May 4, 2022, this deal will be gone.

Buy Now

When you read about today’s Best Buy deal on the Bowflex C7 exercise bike you may not believe it at first, because so much is included. In addition to the smart upright exercise bike’s magnetic resistance system with 100 different level adjustments with adjustable seat and handlebars, this machine includes a 7-inch (diagonal measure) display and dual Bluetooth speakers you can use to view on-demand and livestreamed adaptive workouts, personalized coaching, and destination rides with the free 1-year JRNY membership. There’s also a separate shelf for a tablet or smartphone so you can watch your own Netflix or other streaming video content. You can also view the streaming content on the C7’s display.

Because smart bikes are all about overall fitness and cardiovascular health, the Bowflex C7 exercise bike also comes with a free set of 3-pound dumbbells to use on or off the bike. If you think 3 pounds isn’t much, try pumping them for just a few minutes while riding one of JRNY’s 50+ scenic global cycling routes. When you’re not using them, you can store the hand weights in a convenient rack on the bike. In addition, you can track your heart rate, riding cadence, and more with the bundled Bluetooth heart rate armband, again at no extra cost. The Bowflex C7 exercise bike also includes dual water bottle holders, but you have to bring your own water bottles. The Bowflex CT exercise bike and the heart rate armband are compatible with Peloton and Zwift cycling apps if you want to use them with your own smart device to connect.

Smart exercise bike deals just don’t come any better than Best Buy’s 1-day sale on the Bowflex C7 exercise bike. This package costs less than you would pay for many one-year smart bike programming memberships and that’s without a bike or the included dumbbells and Bluetooth heart rate armband that come free with the C7. Plus with the Bowflex C7, the 1-year JRNY membership is included at no extra charge. So hurry before the inventory sells out or the day ends and you can save $200 on the Bowflex C7 exercise bike when you buy it for $500 instead of the regular $700. Just make sure your order is in before midnight.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations