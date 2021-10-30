  1. Fitness
Save $150 on this Bowflex Adjustable Workout Bench at Walmart

At this point, you probably know that the Black Friday deals dropped super early this year, and for good reason. Retailers wanted to get ahead of the supply chain issues and potential shipping delays that are sure to worsen as we get closer to the holidays. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your home gym or get some new workout equipment, now’s the perfect time to start shopping.

Take this Bowflex 5.1S Stowable 6-Position Adjustable workout bench, for example. Walmart has slashed $150 off the bench, dropping the price to $349 with free shipping. It features a space-saving design and swaps easily between 6 different positions, from a full decline to a 90-degree incline. It also supports up to 600 pounds total, perfect for bench presses, working with dumbbells, and much more. You can check out the deal below, or keep reading to learn more.

The Bowflex 5.1S Stowable 6-Position Adjustable Workout Bench is perfect for home gyms, and that goes for living spaces of any kind, even small. It folds up neatly when you’re done, enough that you can stow it somewhere out of sight, or just push it to the side. Even better, it’s an incredibly versatile bench that supports free weights and any kind of exercises you might want to do.

Up to a 600-pound load capacity is available — 300 pounds for users, and another 300 pounds for weights. The seat pan is adjustable, too, allowing for incline exercises, like challenging sit-ups. It’s made to last with heavy-duty steel construction for the frame, and a suitably durable yet soft cushion for the seat and backrest. It pairs nicely with a set of Bowflex adjustable dumbbells.

Normally $500 at full price, Walmart is offering this Bowflex adjustable workout bench for $349 with free shipping. That’s $150 off and an awesome deal for any bench, let alone one that accommodates small living spaces. If you’ve been wanting a bench for your home gym, now’s the time to grab it! We’re not sure how long the deal will last, or when the bench might go out of stock, so hurry!

