 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best October Prime Day running shoe deals available now

Andrew Morrisey
By

Whether you like to run in the best men’s running shoes or something more discreet, one’s running routine can be made even more joyous with the purchase of a new pair of shoes. Today you can land some new running shoes at a discount, as Amazon’s Prime Day in October sale has brought with it some discounts on fitness gear. We’ve rounded up all of the best early Prime Day running shoe deals you can shop right now, and many of them would go great with the best fitness gear for runners.

Puma Contempt Remix Mesh — $49, was $70

The Puma Contempt Remix Mesh against a white background.
Puma

The Puma Contempt Remix Mesh running shoes will help you take your training to the next level. They’re equipped with Softfoam+ sicklier for enhanced comfort, and the sole provides improved traction with zoned rubber. Dynamic lacing ensure a proper fit for your run, and these shoes are available in both Olive and Black.

Recommended Videos

Adidas Adizero Boston 11 — $80, was $160

The Adidas Adizero Boston 11 against a white background.
Adidas

The Adidas Adizero Boston 11 running shoes are made for mid- to long-distance runs. They’re inspired by runners of the Boston Marathon, and they make good training shoes for such a race. They bring a race-day feel with their design and color scheme, and the have a propulsive feel that comes from Energyrods, which limit energy loss underfoot. These shoes are fast, but without sacrificing any durability.

Related

Nike Pegasus 38 Shield — $110, was $135

The Nike Pegasus 38 Shield against a white background.
Nike

The Nike Pegasus running shoe is one of the most popular running shoes on the market, and the Pegasus 38 Shield is its all-purpose version of the shoe. Nike set out to keep your feet both warm and dry with this shoe, as it’s designed to handle damp conditions. It has a gusseted, insulated tongue and a warm upper that’s finished with a weatherized coating, and tire-inspired grip creates tough traction to help keep you moving on slick streets and sidewalks.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V12 — $123, was $160

The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V12 against a white background.
New Balance

New Balance has long been one of the premier names in running shoes. The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V12 lives up to the New Balance name, offering a comfortable shoe for a more comfortable run. The Fresh Foam X cushioning delivers New Balance’s most cushioned experience for incredible comfort, and the Hypnoknit upper design provides strategic areas with stretch and support. This shoe is available in a variety colors in sizes.

Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Gore-Tex — $130, was $160

The Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Gore-Tex against a white background.
Nike

This version of the Nike Pegasus is made take off the road and into wet weather, even on rocky trails. The Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Gore-Text is one of the tougher versions of the Pegasus you’ll find. It’s made with the same cushioned comfort people love in the Nike Pegasus, but it adds tough traction and improved midfoot construction for secure support.

Adidas Ultraboost Light — $133, was $190

The Adidas Ultraboost Light against a white background.
Adidas

The Adidas Ultraboost Light running shoes help you maintain ultimate energy on your run. They’re made to be incredibly light, even as running shoes go. It features a new generation of Adidas’ Boost technology, which has a unique molecule design that achieves the lightest Boost foam to date. These shoes come in almost 30 different colors and styles to choose from.

Adidas 4DFWD 2 — $190, was $200

The Adidas 4DFWD 2 against a white background.
Adidas

The Adidas 4DFWD 2 is on of the more premium running shoes you can buy. It features the groundbreaking innovation of a 3D-printed midsole with a new upper construction and a Continental outsole for extra grip. These shoes comprise forward with every stride, which makes for less force when braking and transforms the impact energy into forward motion. These shoes are made with a series of recycled materials and come in a number of colors and styles.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Best Prime Day Camping Deals 2021: Sales to Shop Now
best prime day camping deals 2020

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event might have ended, but that's no reason to shop shopping. The best last-minute Prime Day sales are still up for grabs on plenty of the coolest gear around right now. And don't forget the Walmart Deals for Days sale still going on now. We've done the work for you when it comes to seasonal recreational goods and equipment, including the best remaining Prime Day camping deals. Get ready to upgrade your existing equipment and save on camping equipment items you've dreamed about because 2021's Prime Day camping sales, or those that are still around, are the best you'll find this very instant.
The Best Camping Deals Still Available Right Now
You can start enjoying great discounts on camping equipment even though Prime Day has ended. There are plenty of excellent camping tent deals that just so happen to be available right now. We scoured the major retailers to find the best sales on camping products that you can buy with last-second Prime Day discounts in mind.

What Prime Day Camping Deals Are Still Remaining?
In a word: Everything. Or at least every category of camping equipment possible. You may not find a specific model on sale since Prime Day has ended, but you can pick any camping equipment category, from the best camping tents to sleeping bags, cooking gear, lighting, bug spray, tools, you name it and you'll be able to find awesome last-second Prime Day camping sales.
What Prime Day Camping Deals We Saw Last Year
Because Prime Day 2020 was delayed until October because of the pandemic, seasonal products such as camping equipment that most people buy in the spring or summer weren't expected to be big sellers. Amazon did drop the prices dramatically on tents such as the highly-rated
Wenzel 8-person Klondike Tent
and the
Coleman Camping Dome Tent with Screen Room.
In both cases, however, Amazon's prices were even lower in the early summer. Since Prime Day camping sales are going on this summer, you can expect the very best prices of the year.
Should You Buy New Camping Gear for a Last-Second Prime Day Deal?

Read more
Best Prime Day Lawn Mower Deals After-Sales for 2022
lawn mower

Did you miss any of the Prime Day deals over the last couple of days? Well, luckily there is an after-sale happening right now, and you can shop right this instant before they're gone. We typically have a wish list to buy fun, non-chore-related products. However, the lawn must be mowed, so why not save some cash by checking out the best Prime Day lawn mower after-sales deals while they're still available? Don't fret! Once that brand new lawnmower arrives at your doorstep, which you saved a bundle on, you'll be happy.

There are many factors to consider to identify which of the remaining Prime Day lawn mower deals is suitable for you and your yard. We'll help you cover all those in detail. And if you don't find what you're looking for below, you can also check out the ongoing Walmart Deals for Days sale for some additional options.
Best Prime Day Lawn Mower Deals Still Available

Read more
Best Prime Day Drone Deals 2022: The Best Sales Still Available
Potensic T25 Drone

Drones produce some of the most stunning photography and videography out there. As hobbyists express an increased interest in flying their own drones, these airborne machines have become much more accessible in recent years. Although there are drones on the market with four-figure price tags, it's also possible to buy a drone with solid specs for under $300. And with Amazon Prime Day deals finished, you can still score savings on whichever drone you have your eye on right now. Be sure to check out the Walmart Deals for Days sale that is still ongoing. Read on and check out our collection of the best Prime Day drone deals that you can still purchase while the discounted prices are still around. We also tossed in a buying guide that will especially come in handy for rookie pilots.

For more outdoor sales, have a look at the best Prime Day fishing deals and the best Prime Day camping deals we have gathered just for you. If you're seeking a high-tech way to get around on the ground, we also have some of the best Prime Day electric bike deals for you to browse right now.
Best Prime Day Drone Deals Still Available

Read more