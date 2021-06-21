Best Prime Day Fitbit Deals for 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve resolved to make this summer your healthiest yet, consider picking up a Fitbit to help you stay on track and reach your fitness goals. In fact, today is one of the best times to buy a new Fitbit, as Amazon Prime Day is finally here. This event currently features tens of thousands of discounts — including significant Prime Day deals on Fitbit trackers and accessories. We’re sharing a selection of the best Prime Day Fitbit deals as well as buying advice to help you choose the right Fitbit for your needs.

If you’re in the market for a fitness tracker right now, there’s no reason to sit on your hands and watch the Fitbit Prime Day sales pass you by. Generally speaking, today is the perfect time to save on gadgets, and Fitbits are no exception.

However, when it comes to Fitbits and other fitness trackers, Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to yield even deeper discounts than Prime Day, especially since such items are popular holiday gift ideas. That doesn’t mean you should immediately pass on a Prime Day Fitbit deal that catches your eye, though. Last year, Prime Day took place in October, about a month prior to the Black Friday sales. This year, if you opt to hold out until November for better discounts on Fitbits, you’ll be waiting quite a while. It’s fine to wait it out if you don’t need a new Fitbit right away, but otherwise, take advantage of Fitbit Prime Day bargains and have a shiny new fitness tracker on your wrist in time for the start of your summer fitness journey.

Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals are reserved for Amazon Prime members. What if you’re not keen on signing up for an annual Amazon Prime membership? This is where competing sales from the likes of Walmart and Best Buy come in. Since its debut in 2015, Amazon Prime Day has spawned a mid-summer sales frenzy a la Black Friday, which means other major retailers run concurrent promotions. If you can’t find what you’re looking for at Amazon or don’t have access to a Prime membership, shop around. You’re bound to find similar (or better) prices elsewhere as retailers attempt to one-up Amazon’s deals. Just be quick since these competing sales are not member-exclusive like Prime Day deals — they’re fair game to the general public.

Before buying a new Fitbit on Prime Day, consider the features you’re looking for and how much you’re willing to spend. Even if you find a stellar deal on a pricier Fitbit model, it’s not a wise investment if it has features you won’t use. A good rule of thumb is to try to pay for everything you need and nothing you don’t.

Fitbits come in two categories; trackers and smartwatches. A Fitbit tracker records steps walked, hours slept, and heart rate. A Fitbit smartwatch also does that and adds advanced features like compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth connectivity, music player control, and access to hundreds of apps. Fitbit trackers are slim with narrow screens; Fitbit smartwatches are wider and look more like a standard digital watch.

If it’s a Fitbit tracker you want, we think the Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy. It boasts some of the premium features commonly found in Fitbit’s smartwatches: Spotify control, oxygen saturation monitoring, built-in GPS, and tap-and-go payments. The Fitbit Charge 4 is an excellent choice if you want smartwatch-type features at a lower price.

Meanwhile, there’s the Fitbit Inspire 2 for basic step and sleep tracking. Not only is the Inspire 2 inexpensive, but it’s also quite easy to use. And then there’s the battery life of up to 10 hours, which is the best among Fitbit’s current lineup of trackers and smartwatches.

For the fashion-forward, there’s the brand-new Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker, which was released at the end of May. Despite the Luxe’s high asking price, feature-wise it’s not too different than the cheaper Fitbit Inspire 2. However, the appeal of the Fitbit Luxe is its jewelry-like designs, including a special edition gorjana Soft Gold Stainless Steel Parker Link Bracelet. If you want to treat your fitness tracker like a high-end fashion accessory, the Fitbit Luxe may be for you.

As for a Fitbit smartwatch, you can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Versa 3, which features a built-in GPS, on-wrist Bluetooth calls, and fast charging. If the Versa 3 is out of your price range, the Fitbit Versa 2 offers several of the same functions as the Versa 3 at a lower price. On the opposite end of the spectrum is the premium Fitbit Sense, which adds heart rate notifications and advanced stress management functions — but those features will certainly cost you.

With the money you save on your new Fitbit, pick up some discounted accessories. Both Fitbit trackers and smartwatches have interchangeable bands. Buy a few spare woven or sport bands in different colors so you can match your Fitbit with your outfit or mood for the day. You can also spring for a spare Fitbit charger to keep in your gym bag, just in case.

