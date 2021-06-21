  1. Fitness
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day Fitbit Deals for 2021

By

If you’ve resolved to make this summer your healthiest yet, consider picking up a Fitbit to help you stay on track and reach your fitness goals. In fact, today is one of the best times to buy a new Fitbit, as Amazon Prime Day is finally here. This event currently features tens of thousands of discounts — including significant Prime Day deals on Fitbit trackers and accessories. We’re sharing a selection of the best Prime Day Fitbit deals as well as buying advice to help you choose the right Fitbit for your needs.

Further. Amazon Prime Day is also flush with deals on fitness equipment and workout apparel. If it’s new gear you need, we’ve gathered the best Prime Day fitness deals from Peloton, NordicTrack, Bowflex, and more. Meanwhile, should your gym wardrobe need a refresh, head over to our roundup of the best Prime Day Champion deals and start stocking up on tees, pants, and underwear.

Best Prime Day Fitbit Deals

Fitbit Versa 3

$200 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$149 $180
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch

$200 $299
If you've ever wanted a personal doctor, the Fitbit Sense smartwatch is the next best thing, packed with a myriad of health monitoring features to keep the health-savvy at their best possible shape.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Activity Tracker GPS + Heart Rate

$120 $150
With the Fitbit Charge 4 you can check calories burned, track your running pace and distance, monitor your heart rate, and even listen to music, while the reflective band is great for night-time runs.
Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit Inspire 2 and ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector

$107 $115
Pick up a bargain with this Fitbit bundle, which includes the Inspire 2 fitness tracker and an ultra clear screen protector from Zagg to keep your device looking as good as new.
Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit Charge 3 in White, Special Edition

$144 $170
If you want a fitness wearable but don't need a full-on smartwatch, it's hard to beat the Fitbit Charge 3 which features a large suite of activity tracking functions along with a heart rate monitor.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Ace, Activity Tracker for Kids 8+

$70 $100
Fitbit for kids (8 and older) tracks steps, active minutes, and sleep lets kids can celebrate fitness achievements. It is splash-proof and has an adjustable band for growing arms.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids

$30 $70
Kids love to keep fit and keep moving as much as the rest of us, and this Fitbit is made just for them. Help them keep track of their own fitness and it'll encourage healthy habits for a lifetime.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker, Night Sky + Neon Yellow

$30 $70
With the Ace 2, kids can focus on living a healthy life. Best of all, this fitness tracker is perfect at delivering messages of encouragement when they hit their goals.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

$60 $100
Fitness trackers aren't for everyone, but they can help to boost your willingness to exercise. The Inspire 2 has heart rate tracking, automatic activity tracking, and up to ten days of battery life.
Buy at Amazon

Polyester Small Watch Strap for Fitbit Charge 4 - Midnight

$32 $35
Jazz up your new Fitbit Charge 4 or swap out your old strap with this cool woven polyester strap in midnight blue. Its soft texture ensures all-day comfort and it boasts a distinctive pattern.
Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit Versa 2 in Petal/Copper Rose

$150 $180
Feeling stressed? The Versa 2 is designed with wellness in mind and lets you manage your stress levels as well as helping you track your sleep patterns and workouts. It works with Alexa too.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch

$200 $299
The Fitbit Sense is an all-in-one tracker for your fitness and personal and mental health, and at this sort of price it's very hard to turn down.
Buy at Amazon

Charging Cable for Fitbit Versa 2

$16 $20
Charge your Fitbit Versa 2 with ease thanks to this handy charging cable, which features a raised edge to hold your watch securely and USB-A connector so you can use it in various settings.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition

$170 $200
This special edition of the Versa 2 is a stylish take on the classic smartwatch. with stress and sleep trackers, heart rate monitoring, and built-in Alexa to manage your life from your wrist.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Ace 2, Watermelon + Teal

$30 $70
Help your kids stay fit with this kid-focused activity tracker from Fitbit.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Buy a New Fitbit on Prime Day?

If you’re in the market for a fitness tracker right now, there’s no reason to sit on your hands and watch the Fitbit Prime Day sales pass you by. Generally speaking, today is the perfect time to save on gadgets, and Fitbits are no exception.

However, when it comes to Fitbits and other fitness trackers, Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to yield even deeper discounts than Prime Day, especially since such items are popular holiday gift ideas. That doesn’t mean you should immediately pass on a Prime Day Fitbit deal that catches your eye, though. Last year, Prime Day took place in October, about a month prior to the Black Friday sales. This year, if you opt to hold out until November for better discounts on Fitbits, you’ll be waiting quite a while. It’s fine to wait it out if you don’t need a new Fitbit right away, but otherwise, take advantage of Fitbit Prime Day bargains and have a shiny new fitness tracker on your wrist in time for the start of your summer fitness journey.

Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals are reserved for Amazon Prime members. What if you’re not keen on signing up for an annual Amazon Prime membership? This is where competing sales from the likes of Walmart and Best Buy come in. Since its debut in 2015, Amazon Prime Day has spawned a mid-summer sales frenzy a la Black Friday, which means other major retailers run concurrent promotions. If you can’t find what you’re looking for at Amazon or don’t have access to a Prime membership, shop around. You’re bound to find similar (or better) prices elsewhere as retailers attempt to one-up Amazon’s deals. Just be quick since these competing sales are not member-exclusive like Prime Day deals — they’re fair game to the general public.

How to Choose a New Fitbit on Prime Day

Before buying a new Fitbit on Prime Day, consider the features you’re looking for and how much you’re willing to spend. Even if you find a stellar deal on a pricier Fitbit model, it’s not a wise investment if it has features you won’t use. A good rule of thumb is to try to pay for everything you need and nothing you don’t.

Fitbits come in two categories; trackers and smartwatches. A Fitbit tracker records steps walked, hours slept, and heart rate. A Fitbit smartwatch also does that and adds advanced features like compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth connectivity, music player control, and access to hundreds of apps. Fitbit trackers are slim with narrow screens; Fitbit smartwatches are wider and look more like a standard digital watch.

If it’s a Fitbit tracker you want, we think the Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy. It boasts some of the premium features commonly found in Fitbit’s smartwatches: Spotify control, oxygen saturation monitoring, built-in GPS, and tap-and-go payments. The Fitbit Charge 4 is an excellent choice if you want smartwatch-type features at a lower price.

Meanwhile, there’s the Fitbit Inspire 2 for basic step and sleep tracking. Not only is the Inspire 2 inexpensive, but it’s also quite easy to use. And then there’s the battery life of up to 10 hours, which is the best among Fitbit’s current lineup of trackers and smartwatches.

For the fashion-forward, there’s the brand-new Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker, which was released at the end of May. Despite the Luxe’s high asking price, feature-wise it’s not too different than the cheaper Fitbit Inspire 2. However, the appeal of the Fitbit Luxe is its jewelry-like designs, including a special edition gorjana Soft Gold Stainless Steel Parker Link Bracelet. If you want to treat your fitness tracker like a high-end fashion accessory, the Fitbit Luxe may be for you.

As for a Fitbit smartwatch, you can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Versa 3, which features a built-in GPS, on-wrist Bluetooth calls, and fast charging. If the Versa 3 is out of your price range, the Fitbit Versa 2 offers several of the same functions as the Versa 3 at a lower price. On the opposite end of the spectrum is the premium Fitbit Sense, which adds heart rate notifications and advanced stress management functions — but those features will certainly cost you.

With the money you save on your new Fitbit, pick up some discounted accessories. Both Fitbit trackers and smartwatches have interchangeable bands. Buy a few spare woven or sport bands in different colors so you can match your Fitbit with your outfit or mood for the day. You can also spring for a spare Fitbit charger to keep in your gym bag, just in case.

Editors' Recommendations

7 effective ways warm weather can help you lose weight

http://www.blissmark.com

Why you should add a percussion massage gun to your fitness routine

www.blissmark.com

How to turn gardening into a workout (yes, really!)

www.blissmark.com

Best Prime Day Kayak Deals for 2021

Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak

Best Prime Day Bike Deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Bike Deals

Walmart Now Sells Luxury Used Watches, and We’re Not Mad About It

walmart luxury watch marketplace now has used watches no really

The Best Prime Day Smoker Deals for 2021: Sales to Grab Now

Oklahoma Joe's Bronco Drum Smoker

Best Prime Day Exercise Bike Deals for 2021

best peloton alternatives unrecognizable man doing exercise on a gym stationary bike concept

Best Prime Day Kettlebell Deals for 2021

best kettlebells for men 2021

Best Prime Day Massage Gun Deals for 2021

best massage guns gun feature

Best Prime Day Fitness Deals for 2021

heart health fitness lifestyle

Best Prime Day Dumbbell Deals for 2021

Dumbbell Bench Press

Your Old Gym Bag Stinks. This Puma Duffel Is an Easy Upgrade

puma evercat contender duffel bag deal amazon prime day 2021