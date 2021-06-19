  1. Fitness
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day Dumbbell Deals 2021: What to Expect

By

For Prime Day 2021, Amazon’s Prime Day deals on dumbbells and other exercise gear are bound to be amazing. Prime Day 2020 had a multitude of great deals, but fitness equipment of all types was in great demand, with low inventories due to the massive pandemic-related increase in home workouts. This year, you’ll find the best Prime Day dumbbell sales on everything from light dumbbells for toning to heavy weights for bulking up. Those looking to add free weights to their workout routine need to look no further than these Prime Day dumbbell deals. Don’t miss out.

Today’s Best Prime Day Deals for Dumbbells

Wolfyok Fitness Dumbbells Set

$90 $100
For an adaptable workout, the best thing you can do is get adjustable dumbbells. This dumbbell set can weigh from 12 to 44 pounds depending on what kind of exercise you want to try.
Buy at Amazon

CAP Neoprene-Coated Dumbbell Weights, Single

$2 $6
CAP's neoprene-coated soft and easy-to-grip dumbbells ensure that you can do your workouts comfortably and safely as these hexagon-shaped heads prevent the dumbbells from rolling when unused.
Buy at Walmart

Telk Adjustable Dumbbells

$150 $190
This 200-pound pair features rust-free cast iron weight plates in 5-pound increments and textured chrome handles for a nonslip grip.
Buy at Amazon

MOVTOTOP Adjustable Dumbbells Set

$85 $200
This set can be adjusted from 5 to 66 pounds and is great for a home gym workout. There are 16 different adjustable dumbbell plates. The set is anti-rust, wear-proof, and anti-slip.
Buy at Amazon

Homeye Adjustable Dumbbells Set for Women

$28 $34
The eye-catching pastel colors will make anyone in the gym green with envy. Three removable weight blocks are included to level up your fitness routine without purchasing multi-weight sets.
Buy at Amazon
Extra $10 off with on-page coupon

DDFE Adjustable Dumbbell Lifting Set

$119 $228
Colored in head-turning lemon yellow, the dumbbells have thickened screws and deep threads for stability and neck and shoulder protection.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon

Yaheetech Adjustable 66-Pound Dumbbell Weight Set

$70 $80
With the weight plates encased in plastic, you can be assured that it won't damage the floor while you are doing home exercises. The handle's anti-rust iron plating ensures the dumbbell's longevity.
Buy at Amazon

Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells

$72 $105
Set of two adjustable dumbbells for 60 pounds total. Two handles, four 5-pound plates, four 8-pound plates, and four collars. A non-slip grip accommodates standard 1-inch cast-iron plates.
Buy at Amazon

Eazylyfe Adjustable 66-Pound Dumbbell Set

$196 $299
No need to worry about purchasing a bunch of gym equipment as this ergonomically designed dumbbell can function as a kettlebell, a barbell, and a push-up bar to accommodate your go-to exercises.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Workout Dumbbell w/ Adjustable Weight - 3-Pack

$1,405 $3,780
Jump-start your day with Bowflex's adjustable dumbbell set, with weights ranging from 10 to 90 pounds for the ultimate fat-burning experience.
Buy at Walmart

BOSWELL Adjustable Barbell and Dumbbell Set

$75 $99
The adjustable dumbbell set comes with a connecting bar to create a barbell. Customizable plates allow you to adjust weights to desired setting. Includes 8 plates: four 2.75 lbs, four 2.2 lbs plates.
Buy at Amazon

Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell 25 lbs

$90 $130
This adjustable dumbbell employs a push-pull design to help you change its weight, ranging from 5 to 25 lbs, and prevents staining for floorboards with its customized base.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon on page

Adjustable Weight Dumbbell-Curl Barbell Set

$109 $180
Aterastyle's dumbbell set features a unique curved bar to help you perform a variety of exercises and a double nut anti-slip design to prevent the plates from falling during your workout.
Buy at Amazon

Fitness Alley Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set

$476 $560
Neoprene-coated dumbbell set for a better grip. HEX design takes up little space and can be stacked for easy storage. Weight sets from 3 to 20 pounds per pair. Great for cardio or upper body workouts.
Buy at Amazon

Troy 5lb to 75lb Dumbbell Set with Rack

$3,375 $4,265
Keep your 15 pairs of 12-sided rubber-encased dumbbells organized with the scratch-resistant three-tier rack that can accommodate a whopping 3,450lbs of dumbbells.
Buy at Gym Gear Direct

Portzon Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights

$46 $50
Use these nonslip grip weights for any exercise program or cardio. The shape of the dumbbells prevents rolling and makes it easier for stacking. Made from solid cast iron.
Buy at Amazon

PIN JIAN Adjustable Weight Dumbbells Barbell Set with Connecting Rod

$136 $200
The 4-in-1 adjustable dumbbell set comes with a connecting rod to become a barbell or an ab roller. Great for a full-body workout. Weights can be adjusted between 3 to 66 pounds with four attachments.
Buy at Amazon

Besportble 66-Pound Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set

$80 $300
The set includes a slip-resistant extension bar, converting your dumbbell into a barbell, and adjustable weights to push you to greater heights.
Buy at Walmart

Power Systems Sales

Up to 70% off
Enjoy up to 70% off on new, high-quality workout equipment with Power System's sale.
Buy at Power Systems

papababe Rubber-Coated Dumbbell Set

$65 $85
These hexagon-shaped, rubber-coated heads prevent the dumbbells from rolling and damaging the floor and other home gym equipment -- an ideal purchase for people who love exercising at home.
Buy at Amazon

What Prime Day Dumbbell Deals to Expect

Because Amazon often slashes prices up to 50% or more on home fitness equipment as part of its Prime Day deals, you can expect to find Prime Da dumbbell sales on individual dumbbell pairs, dumbbell sets, and adjustable dumbbells. Accessories like dumbbell stands, fitness mats, and fitness clothing also will go on sale. Want a fitness watch like an Apple Watch or one of these best Garmin watch deals? You could get those, too. In fact, you can get an entire home fitness setup at a fraction of the price.

The best prices will be on older models, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab some of the newest gear available. The good news on that front is that simple dumbbells don’t age or lose their effectiveness. Amazon offers flash sales that steeply discount a product for a limited time. Don’t hesitate if the price is reasonable; you may not see this steep of a discount again.

The Prime Day Dumbbell Deals We Saw Last Year

Last year, it was almost impossible to find dumbbells at any price. Most brand-name dumbbells were either not available or in such high demand that the prices didn’t budge much, even for Prime Day. One notable exception, however, was for the Amazon Basics rubber-encased hex dumbbells. Because Prime Day is Amazon’s own sales event, there were deep discounts with Amazon-brand Prime Day dumbbell sales.

Should You Buy New Dumbbells on Prime Day?

This year’s Prime Day dumbbell deals will be the best bargains of the year and will likely be as good as Black Friday deals in November. If you’re in the market for your first dumbbells or want to fill out an existing set, there’s no reason to delay and wait for Black Friday.

You will find the best deals on Amazon Prime Day, but that’s not the only time Amazon slashes its prices. The online retailer has been known to drop prices ahead of Amazon Prime Day to get shoppers excited for the big event. If you see one of the best dumbbell deals at an incredible price, don’t wait. Buy them while you can since you don’t know when you will see that price point again. It could be more expensive on Prime Day, and you’ll kick yourself for not buying it when the price was at a low. If you are concerned about paying too much, you could always buy the item and ask Amazon to price-match or return it if it’s cheaper during the Prime Day event.

Editors' Recommendations

7 effective ways warm weather can help you lose weight

http://www.blissmark.com

Why you should add a percussion massage gun to your fitness routine

www.blissmark.com

How to turn gardening into a workout (yes, really!)

www.blissmark.com

Best Prime Day Tent Deals 2021: What to Expect

Prime Day 2021 Tent Deals

Prime Day Watch Deals for 2021: Casio and Timex Watches Are on Sale

best prime day watch deals alpina

Best Prime Day Kayak Deals 2021: Sales to Shop Now

oru portable inlet kayak 2

Why You NEED to Buy This Power Tool Set at Walmart Today

Hart 20V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Set with storage bag

Lifehack: Buy This Indoor Bike Through Amazon Prime to Save Thousands

pooboo indoor cycling bike deal amazon prime day 2021 71rahyjdvcl ac sl1500

Get Summertime Ripped With This Fitbit Charge 4 Deal on Amazon

fitbit charge 4 deal amazon prime day 2021 0

The 5 Best Body Powders for Men in 2021

best body powders for men close up man clapping hands with talc powder

Save $400 on Tempo Interactive Home Gym Bundles for Father’s Day

save on tempo interactive home gym for memorial day 2021 md

This Massage Gun Deal at Walmart Puts Amazon Prime Day Sales to Shame

FitRX Massage Gun

Forget Prime Day: You Need to Buy These Adjustable Dumbbells RIGHT NOW

Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell