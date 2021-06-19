Best Prime Day Dumbbell Deals 2021: What to Expect

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

For Prime Day 2021, Amazon’s Prime Day deals on dumbbells and other exercise gear are bound to be amazing. Prime Day 2020 had a multitude of great deals, but fitness equipment of all types was in great demand, with low inventories due to the massive pandemic-related increase in home workouts. This year, you’ll find the best Prime Day dumbbell sales on everything from light dumbbells for toning to heavy weights for bulking up. Those looking to add free weights to their workout routine need to look no further than these Prime Day dumbbell deals. Don’t miss out.

Today’s Best Prime Day Deals for Dumbbells

What Prime Day Dumbbell Deals to Expect

Because Amazon often slashes prices up to 50% or more on home fitness equipment as part of its Prime Day deals, you can expect to find Prime Da dumbbell sales on individual dumbbell pairs, dumbbell sets, and adjustable dumbbells. Accessories like dumbbell stands, fitness mats, and fitness clothing also will go on sale. Want a fitness watch like an Apple Watch or one of these best Garmin watch deals? You could get those, too. In fact, you can get an entire home fitness setup at a fraction of the price.

The best prices will be on older models, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab some of the newest gear available. The good news on that front is that simple dumbbells don’t age or lose their effectiveness. Amazon offers flash sales that steeply discount a product for a limited time. Don’t hesitate if the price is reasonable; you may not see this steep of a discount again.

The Prime Day Dumbbell Deals We Saw Last Year

Last year, it was almost impossible to find dumbbells at any price. Most brand-name dumbbells were either not available or in such high demand that the prices didn’t budge much, even for Prime Day. One notable exception, however, was for the Amazon Basics rubber-encased hex dumbbells. Because Prime Day is Amazon’s own sales event, there were deep discounts with Amazon-brand Prime Day dumbbell sales.

Should You Buy New Dumbbells on Prime Day?

This year’s Prime Day dumbbell deals will be the best bargains of the year and will likely be as good as Black Friday deals in November. If you’re in the market for your first dumbbells or want to fill out an existing set, there’s no reason to delay and wait for Black Friday.

You will find the best deals on Amazon Prime Day, but that’s not the only time Amazon slashes its prices. The online retailer has been known to drop prices ahead of Amazon Prime Day to get shoppers excited for the big event. If you see one of the best dumbbell deals at an incredible price, don’t wait. Buy them while you can since you don’t know when you will see that price point again. It could be more expensive on Prime Day, and you’ll kick yourself for not buying it when the price was at a low. If you are concerned about paying too much, you could always buy the item and ask Amazon to price-match or return it if it’s cheaper during the Prime Day event.

