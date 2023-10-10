 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day protein powder deals today

Andrew Morrisey
By

If the best protein powders for men are a part of your daily fitness routine, Prime Day offers some ways to land some savings. There are a lot of different brands to choose from when it comes to protein powder, and Amazon has discounted protein powders by Orgain, Optimum Nutrition, and Garden of Life for Prime Day. These are all trustworthy, quality brands that can contribute to your workout, to some of the best recipes that use protein powder, and to some savings this Prime Day.

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder — $32, was $44

The Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder against a white background.
Orgain

Orgain’s organic vegan protein powder comes in at one of the best prices available. You’ll be getting 20 servings in Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor The protein powder is USDA certified organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, and lactose free. It has no added sugar and mixes easily with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe. You can use this for a quick breakfast or as a snack drink, and you can even bake it into various foots for a protein and energy boost.

Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Protein Powder — $37, was $45

The Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Protein Powder against a white background.
Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition is a well-known brand, and it’s Gold Standard 100% Why protein powder comes in Double Rich Chocolate flavor with this option. It offers 24 grams of protein with every serving to help build and maintain muscle when taken over time with regular resistance training. Each serving has 5.5 grams of naturally-occurring branched chain amino acids, and 11 grams of naturally-occurring essential amino acids.

Garden of Life Organic Vegan Protein Powder — $41, was $55

The Garden of Life Organic Vegan Protein Powder container against a white background.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

With this Garden of Life organic vegan protein powder you’ll be getting 30 grams of complete protein per serving, the perfect complement to post-workout recovery. It’s certified USDA organic, Non-GMO verified, and NSF certified for sport. You won’t find any added sugars in this protein powder. It promotes faster recovery with a high organic, high antioxidant blend of organic cherries, apples, turmeric, goji berries, and blueberries, all of which contribute to immune system support as well.

Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer Powder — $50, was $54

The Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer Powder container against a white background.
Optimum Nutrition

You’ll be getting a lot of weight gainer powder with this option by Optimum Nutrition, as it’s a six-pound offering that has 50 grams of blended protein per serving. You’ll also be getting 1,260 calories per two-scoop serving, and over 250 carbohydrates per serving. It’s loaded with vitamins and minerals, with 22 total combined, and it comes in Chocolate flavoring. With a blender you can easily add it to fresh or frozen fruits, peanut butter, nuts, and other calorie dense foods to boost weight gain potential.

