 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The underrated gym tool that torches fat and builds full-body strength

Spice up your cardio routine with battle ropes!

By
Battle ropes
Pexels

Most gyms have battle ropes, and while they aren’t always the most frequently used piece of equipment, they can be a great addition to any workout. As a personal trainer, I have incorporated the battle ropes into many clients’ programs who didn’t fancy the typical treadmill or elliptical when it came to cardio. 

Whether you are new to battle ropes or just need ideas for how to include them in your routine, keep reading to discover battle ropes workout ideas for those who are beginner, intermediate, or advanced!

5 battle ropes workouts for all levels

Battle ropes
Pexels

Beginner: Alternating waves

Instructions:

  1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a rope in each hand.
  2. Bend your knees slightly and hinge at the hips.
  3. Alternately lift each rope up and down in a quick, controlled motion to create waves.
  4. Keep your core engaged and maintain a straight back throughout.
Recommended Videos

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 20–30 seconds

Beginner: Rope slams

Instructions:

  1. Hold a rope in each hand with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Lift both ropes overhead, then slam them to the ground as hard as possible.
  3. Allow the ropes to rebound naturally and repeat the process.
  4. Focus on engaging your core and using your whole body.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 15–20 slams

Intermediate: Side-to-side waves

Instructions:

  1. Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width and hold a rope in each hand.
  2. Create waves by moving both ropes side to side in a controlled, rhythmic motion.
  3. Keep your torso facing forward while twisting slightly at the hips.
  4. Maintain tension in the ropes throughout the exercise.

Recommended sets and reps: 3–4 sets of 30–40 seconds

Intermediate: Jumping rope slams

Instructions:

  1. Hold the ropes and perform a small squat before each slam.
  2. Explosively jump slightly as you slam the ropes to the ground.
  3. Land softly, bending your knees to absorb impact, then repeat.
  4. Focus on speed and coordination while maintaining proper form.

Recommended sets and reps: 3–4 sets of 20–25 slams

Advanced: Alternating circles

Instructions:

  1. Hold a rope in each hand and assume a staggered stance.
  2. Move one rope clockwise and the other counterclockwise simultaneously, creating overlapping circles.
  3. Keep your core tight and back straight, moving your arms in a controlled but fast motion.
  4. Switch directions halfway through each set.

Recommended sets and reps: 4 sets of 30–40 seconds

What are the benefits of using battle ropes?

Battle ropes
Pexels

Full-body conditioning

Battle ropes engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, including arms, shoulders, core, and legs. This makes them highly effective for building strength, endurance, and overall cardiovascular fitness in a single workout.

One NIH study also found “Battling rope HIIT produced adaptations in skeletal muscle and aerobic performance in as little as 3 weeks, and with increases in battling rope weight displayed further improvements after 6 weeks of battling rope HIIT.”

Supports weight loss

The high-intensity nature of battle rope workouts can elevate your heart rate quickly, increasing calorie expenditure and promoting fat loss. Short bursts of rope exercises combined with proper recovery maximize metabolic impact.

Promotes core strength and stability

Almost every movement with battle ropes requires core engagement to maintain balance and control. This strengthens abdominal muscles, improves posture, and enhances functional strength for daily activities and other athletic events.

How often should you incorporate battle ropes into your routine?

A man using battle ropes in a gym
Edwin Tan / Getty Images

Battle ropes can be incorporated into your routine two to four times per week, depending on your fitness goals and overall training schedule. For beginners, start with two sessions per week to allow your muscles and joints to adapt to the intensity.

Intermediate and advanced users can train three to four times per week, mixing battle ropes with strength training, cardio, or full-body circuit workouts.

Related: 
Weights or treadmill? Researchers explore if lifting burns body fat like cardio

Each session can last about 10 to 20 minutes and consist of focused intervals. Pay attention to recovery and avoid overtraining, as battle rope workouts are intense and heavily engage the arms, shoulders, and core muscles.

Tips for maximizing your results

Man doing battle ropes workout.
Unsplash
  • Focus on proper form by keeping your core engaged and back straight to prevent injury and improve efficiency.
  • Use interval training by alternating short bursts of high-intensity rope work with brief rest periods to boost endurance and calorie burn.
  • Gradually increase duration or intensity over time to continually challenge your muscles and improve strength.
  • Incorporate a variety of movements, such as waves, slams, and circles, to target different muscle groups.
  • Pair battle ropes with strength training and a balanced diet to support overall fitness and recovery.

Frequently asked questions

Battle ropes
Pexels

What happens if I do battle rope every day?

Doing battle ropes every day can improve endurance and strength and help you burn calories, but it may also lead to overuse injuries if proper recovery isn’t allowed. Muscles, joints, and connective tissues need time to repair, so daily high-intensity sessions are not recommended without alternating intensity or incorporating rest days.

Is battle rope considered HIIT?

Yes, battle rope exercises are often considered HIIT because they involve short bursts of intense effort followed by rest or low-intensity periods. This format elevates heart rate quickly, boosts calorie burn, and improves cardiovascular fitness, making battle ropes a practical option for high-intensity interval training.

Do battle ropes burn belly fat?

Battle ropes can help reduce belly fat as part of a calorie-burning, full-body workout. While no exercise targets fat in one area, the high-intensity nature of battle rope exercises increases your metabolism and overall calorie expenditure, which contributes to fat loss, including in the abdominal region, when combined with proper nutrition.

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

5 beginner rowing machine workouts that burn fat and build endurance
Switch up your cardio with this effective, low-impact option
AI fitness coach

Using a rowing machine has many benefits, and this was proven in an NIH study that involved 20 subjects and shared the following results: “After the training, fat mass and total body fat percent decreased significantly. In the fitness test, back strength and trunk flexion score increased significantly.”

If you are considering adding rowing to your routine, you have come to the right place. As a personal trainer, I frequently implement rowing into my clients’ workout plans, especially if they want to train their upper body in a low-impact way. Keep reading to discover five beginner rowing machine workouts that can be part of your weekly regimen!

Read more
3 beginner stationary bike workout routines to build endurance and burn calories
Switch up your cardio with these effective cycling routines
A man in red T-shirt using an exercise bike, surrounded by several exercise bikes and other fitness equipment in a gym

The stationary bike can be a fun and effective way to get your cardio in, especially if you aren’t the biggest fan of the treadmill. As a personal trainer, I frequently recommend a beginner stationary bike workout plan for anyone who prefers a low-impact session or wants to build lower body strength while burning calories.

If you want to give that bike a spin, keep reading to learn about biking workouts you can try, the benefits of the stationary bike, and more!

Read more
5 30-minute treadmill workout ideas to lose weight and build muscle
Take your fitness to the next level with one simple machine
man running on treadmill

The treadmill is present in nearly every gym — and for good reason. Treadmills are a versatile piece of cardio equipment that allow you to burn calories, build lower body strength, and get in different types of workouts while staying indoors. I personally walk on an incline on the treadmill every day after my strength training session.

So, if you are interested in reaping the benefits of the treadmill, keep reading to discover five 30-minute treadmill workout ideas to include in your routine!

Read more