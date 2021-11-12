If you’re an Apple power-user, this is the right time of the year to shop for AirPods Pro Black Friday deals, among other Apple devices. Major retailers have been putting up amazing discounts and offers on various tech products as part of this year’s holiday shopping season. Even the biggest online seller in the world has slashed tons of prices on Apple gadgets as part of their Black Friday deals. These include Apple accessories like Apple Watches, fast chargers, and of course, the AirPods Pro. If you’re looking to get some Apple accessories for a heavily discounted price, you should definitely explore a few retailers like those offering Amazon Black Friday deals.

AirPods Pro Black Friday Deal: Cheapest Price Today

There are some standalone deals on Apple audio accessories that you should check out. Right now, you can pick up our favorite pair of wireless earbuds for working out, the Apple AirPods Pro, for a massive discount this Black Friday. They’re available for just $190 at Amazon right now, a $60 discount from the original price of $250. You don’t want to miss out on this fantastic Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday deal.

There’s a good reason why the Apple AirPods Pro has long been considered our go-to pair of wireless earbuds for working out. It’s equipped with many features designed for active people, including sweat resistance, water resistance, and a customizable fit that doesn’t fall out of your ear. It also has a fantastic battery life, with around 6 hours on a single charge. If you use an iPhone, these buds pair quickly and effortlessly.

On top of that, there’s adaptive EQ that automatically tunes your workout playlist to your ears and easy-to-use force sensor controls, including media controls, answering calls, and voice assistant access. If you tend to jog or bike outside, you’ll appreciate the transparency mode, which lets you hear the word around you. That means you can listen to crucial environmental noise, helping you avoid accidents with other joggers or incoming pedestrians.

The Apple AirPods Pro are an incredible pair of earbuds, whether you’re a workout enthusiast or a casual user. These are regularly priced at $250, but you can pick them up for just $190 on Amazon right now. That’s 25% off the standard price tag! It’s a rock-bottom price considering what you’re getting, so if you’re interested, definitely check these out. These are always in high demand, so this could be the ideal time to buy AirPods Pro Black Friday deals.

Editors' Recommendations