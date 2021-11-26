We’ve spotted an amazing AirPods Pro Black Friday deal that’s sure to be the ideal fit for anyone looking to upgrade their existing earphones. Right now, you can buy the Apple AirPods Pro for just $179 at Amazon, saving you $79 on the usual price. This is a great deal for some of the best earbuds out there courtesy of Apple. It brings them down in price much closer to regular AirPods. Here’s everything you need to know about why you need these earphones.

Today’s Best AirPods Pro Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

Great sound quality

Convenient setup

Ideal for Apple device owners

Active Noise Cancellation

Simply put, the Apple AirPods Pro are a dream to use, especially if you own many Apple devices. Everything about them is focused on convenience with it taking mere moments to pair them up with your existing Apple devices. Switching between them is just as speedy so they’re great if you regularly switch between using your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook, and don’t want to have to keep re-pairing devices. Alongside that is convenient Siri support so you’re always a ‘Hey Siri’ away from getting stuff done.

None of this would matter if the Apple AirPods Pro didn’t sound great but they do. They really do. That’s thanks to active noise cancellation features that ably block out outside noise so you can immerse yourself in whatever you’re listening to without worrying about what’s going on around you. For those times when you do need to listen in again, a convenient transparency mode takes you back to the “real” world of hearing so you can easily interact once more. Thanks to their wireless nature, they’re a bit more convenient than using the best headphones too, thanks to their untethered nature.

Other features include spatial audio with dynamic head tracking which places sound all around you so you get a better theater-like experience. Adaptive EQ also automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear so it sounds great at all times.

Normally priced at $249, the Apple AirPods Pro are down to just $170 for a limited time only at Amazon. This is the ideal time to upgrade your earbuds to these winners. Snap them up fast while stocks last.

When does this AirPods Pro Black Friday deal end?

The quick answer? It’s hard to tell. The retailer hasn’t mentioned a definite end to this limited discount, but it’s fair to say that whatever stock they have prepared likely won’t last long. Since it begins on the bonafide day of Black Friday, the chances of it lasting through the weekend–especially before selling out–seem slim. If you’re a fan of Apple products and the seamless connectivity they have with each other, not to mention a fan of discretion and comfort when listening to your music, this isn’t a deal that should be pushed aside in the lineup of tabs on your computer screen.

Looking for a tip? If these are the headphones you’ve been wanting for a long time, it would be best to capitalize on the opportunity as soon as possible. Good Black Friday deals such as this are known to be short-lasting and limited, whether that be because of limited stock or because too many people have been waiting for a deal like this. It’s always good to remember that, due to the sheer volume of orders being placed today, your payment probably won’t be processed before the end of the day. This means that you can always cancel your order, should you find a more fitting deal or headphones that are more suitable to your taste.

Should You Shop These AirPods Pro Black Friday Deals or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday tends to be a rerun of the best Black Friday deals. However, there’s no guarantee that the discount you see right now will stick around for Cyber Monday. If you’re keen to grab these Apple AirPods Pro, you need to do so now so that you don’t miss out. Stock isn’t infinite so once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Remember — if you buy now and somehow the deal is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your existing order or return the item if it’s too late and has already been shipped. There’s nothing to lose here. Just make sure that you will still get it delivered in time for the holidays.

