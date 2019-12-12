What to Wear for a Cozy, Comfortable, and Casual Holiday This Year

No matter how you celebrate the holiday season, we bet there will come a time in the weeks ahead where you just don’t quite feel like leaving the couch or your den, but duty calls, be it an impromptu gift-wrapping session or a visit from friends. To ensure you stay warm and look great while doing it — all in cozy style, of course — we’ve rounded up some of our favorite style picks for a casual holiday. This is the kind of outfit you can wear around family or friends without looking like you just rolled out of bed — in fact, we’d wager more than one person in your group will envy your blend of comfort and fashion.

Birdwell Beach Britches Raglan Crew

The best way to stay cozy during the holiday season is a classic sweatshirt — but not just any old sweatshirt will do. Take this rugged, timeless Birdwell Beach Britches crew, made for both indoor and outdoor layering. The garment-dyed finish gives it an essential, lived-in feel — perfect for throwing on during a cold winter morning.

Flint and Tinder Pocket Tee

While we know you’re tempted to turn toward an old-school athletic logo tee from the glory days (we do it, too!), holiday lounging in polite company calls for something that can actually stand on its own. This American-made long-sleeve tee is cozy and layering-friendly, yet ready to be worn sans sweatshirt.

Mack Weldon Sunday Lounge Pants

Once again, you could turn toward old sweatpants — maybe not in the best of shape — or you could throw on these stylish Mack Weldon pants, which are as polished as chinos and as comfortable as your favorite sweatpants.

SeaVees Indoor-Outdoor Slipper Shoe

Forgot to get more firewood? Need to pick up a pizza? Out of beer? Keep your ensemble as is and throw on these uniquely crafted SeaVees slippers, as ready for quick outdoor jaunts or indoor lounging.

5.11 Tactical Field Watch

Relaxing during the holidays, even without somewhere to be, can still be a nice situation to wear your favorite casual watch. That is to say, you can time out your kitchen activity or know when the game comes on — all with the tough, rugged style this 5.11 Tactical watch delivers. It’s also great to wear during outdoor adventures.

Smartwool Barnsley Crew Socks

Socks with holes in them are a no-go when the slippers come off. Smartwool makes some of the best men’s socks out there for a casual, cozy holiday.

Anchor Christmas Ale

And last but not least, all this holiday rest and relaxation is making us thirsty. To please your palate and those of your guests (including your craft beer-inclined father-in-law), reach for the roasty, holiday-friendly Anchor Christmas Ale. Each holiday for 45 years running has delivered a new recipe and a new label design. And the beer itself? Spiced and hopped to perfection.

