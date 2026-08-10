Timex’s latest digital watch is stuck in the best version of the ’80s

Timex just discovered the secret to a great reissue backstory: just make it up!

The new Retroware Digital breaks from Timex’s usual playbook of reissuing specific archival models like the Q Timex or T80 lines. Instead, this one’s an entirely new design that lifts the swagger of vintage digital sport watches without copying any single reference.

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The 46mm resin case comes in matte blue or grey-green, both with color-matched resin straps on quick-release spring bars. At 11mm thick with a 50mm lug-to-lug, it is NOT a small ‘lil guy. This is a big, flat watch built to be seen.

The real hook is the display: oversized, curved numerals that dominate the dial like a designer’s fever dream of what digital watches would look like in the future.

It runs a standard quartz module with a chronograph, alarm, timer, full calendar, and Timex’s signature Indiglo backlight. Water resistance is rated to 50 meters, fine for rain or a quick swim, though Timex says to leave the buttons alone once you’re underwater.

Is it a reissue if it’s new?

Building something new that still nails a retro aesthetic is a hard trick to pull off, and there’s a real risk of it reading as costume-y or overdesigned. Instead, the new Retroware lands in a zone that feels genuinely period-accurate, like an alternate-history version of the Ironman. That Timex nailed down that feeling shows just how much the brand thought this design through.

At $149, it’s not trying to be the cheapest digital watch on the market either. If you’re just after a bargain, Timex’s own dirt-cheap options and a wall of other watches worth owning will get you there for less. This one’s asking you to pay for the design, not just the function, and for a watch this weird and specific-feeling, I think that’s a fair trade.

Where to buy it

The Timex Retroware Digital is available now directly from Timex for $149, in blue or grey-green colorways. It’s not a limited release, so there’s no rush, but if that oversized display speaks to you, it’s an easy impulse buy at this price.