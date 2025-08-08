The must-know types of dress shoes every man should own

Whether it’s summer or winter, dress shoes are a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Because formal events can hit at any time, it’s essential to have a pair of seasonally apt dress shoes on hand each season. However, when it comes to finding the right dress shoes, there are plenty of options that can seem elevated but are considered more casual. To combat style fatigue, we’ve curated a selection of dress shoes that’ll fulfill the dress code in any season.

Boat shoes

While once considered a casual summer shoe, the boat shoe has evolved into a popular dress shoe option that works well in the heat. First created by Sperry to handle the slippery surfaces, the boat shoe is an iconic summer shoe that can be worn to elevate your warm-weather wardrobe. For a dressy boat shoe option, opt for a sleek and traditional silhouette with leather uppers. Reach for monochrome colorways in elevated, rich tones for a sophisticated shoe that pairs perfectly with all your summer suits. Picks like the Todd Snyder x Sperry Boat Shoe are ideal for a summer formal event that you can easily rewear in a casual setting.

Chelsea boots

Although Chelsea boots tend to be an easy transitional shoe for the fall and winter seasons, they’re also a perfect dress shoe option for those looking to add comfort to their look. According to tailors at Oliver Wicks, “The Chelsea boot, one of the most formal men’s boot styles there is, offers a versatile and daringly different menswear alternative to explore.” Depending on your formalwear, you should always attempt to match your suit to your Chelsea boots to ensure a seamless look. Opt for leather for a more classic look, although darker suedes can also be a versatile option that works well for both casual and formal events. Allen Edmonds’ Liverpool Chelsea Dress Boot offers this combined look, without losing all of the comfort of a Chelsea boot.

Loafer

Well known for its versatility and sleekness, the loafer has quickly become a favorite, even in non-dressy situations. However, there’s no denying that this timeless and classic shoe silhouette is one of the original dress shoes that any man needs to have in their closet. With the rise in popularity of the loafer, there’s no shortage of options to choose from. Opt for a more statement loafer, like Gucci’s Horsebit Loafer, or a classic style, like Morjas’ The Penny Loafer Shoe, for a touch of your flair.

Oxford shoes

Considered by many to be the ultimate go-to dress shoe for men, the Oxford shoe is a no-brainer for dressier events. No matter the season or event, Oxford shoes provide the ideal sophisticated look that will never go out of style. With tons of options for Oxford shoes, there’s no reason you can’t find ones that provide comfort and style in one. Options like Cole Haan’s Washington Grand Laser Wingtip Oxfords blend comfort with style to ensure you never have to suffer through another event again.

Brogue shoes

While eerily similar to the Oxford shoe, the Brogue shoe is another type of dress shoe that deserves a permanent place in your closet. With a similar composition to the Oxford shoe, the Brogue distinguishes itself with an ornate perforated detailing along the shoe’s uppers. Although it’s only a small detail, the Brogue shoe can add personality and design to your look, making it appear even more sophisticated and stylish. Just as Oxford shoes, Brogue shoes have come a long way from their original constricting feel. Options like Johnston & Murphy’s Conard 2.0 175th Anniversary Cap Toe feature premium materials and craftsmanship that will last for many seasons, without the pain.

Desert shoe

Desert shoes may seem like an ultra-casual boot, but just as with Chelsea boots, they can be the perfect dressy ankle boot to round out your rotation. For those seeking an alternative style to classic lace-up dress shoes, a desert shoe can be a unique option that also complements your casual outfits well. Brands like Clarks have mastered the desert shoe to the point that there are plenty of elevated possibilities to match any of your formal looks. Clark’s Desert Boots, made from a beeswax material, are the perfect option, offering the luxury of a leather material combined with the comfort and versatility of an everyday boot.

Monk straps

Although Monk strap shoes aren’t considered as timeless as Oxfords or Brogue shoes, they are a more contemporary option that has earned its spot among the classics. Composed of an enclosed upper and tongue brought together by buckled straps on the top, Monk shoes are an easy way to upgrade your dress shoe lineup, without feeling dated. Easy to style like another lace-up shoe, Monk shoes are a must-have for trendier events. Thursday Boot Co.’s Saint Double Monk Strap Shoe is a perfect example of a sophisticated silhouette that seems more modern and updated than other options.