Our Guide to the Best Damn Gym Shorts, Period.

We’re bringing you our top picks for one of our favorite everyday essentials: the gym short.

The best gym shorts are breathable, flexible, and durable enough to stand up to the strain of a daily workout. While there’s no shortage of options in the world, there are only a few that can truly claim the title of the best. Luckily for you, we’ve assembled some of them below.

Olivers Apparel All Over Short with Liner – $88

Built for optimum performance, the All Over Short from Olivers is a modern take on the all-purpose gym short. With a slim, athletic cut; an interior pocket; comfortable waistband; and a roomy, four-way stretch, these shorts are highly versatile and are as perfect for the gym as they are for running errands around town. The this version is an update on the original All Over Short with a better moisture-wicking liner.

Patagonia Strider Pro Running Shorts – $65

The Strider shorts from Patagonia are constructed with ultralight, flash-drying material. A comfortable mesh lining provides plenty of breathability and the roomy shorts boast five pockets, essential for stowing keys, money, and other small items you’ll need for your adventure.

Nike Flex – $65

With ventilating side perforations, water-repellent fabric, and sweat-wicking technology, the Nike Flex will keep you dry, cool, and moving freely during your most intense workout sessions. These shorts are made for athletes in mind and are tough enough to handle running, jumping, lifting, and everything else in between.

Myles Apparel Everday Short – $58



The Everyday Short from Myles Apparel is truly the renaissance man of gym shorts. Lightweight enough for workouts, stylish enough to wear with a button down at a beach part,y and durable enough for an outdoor trek, these shorts are guaranteed to serve you well in whatever environment you happen to find yourself in.

Janji Terai Journeyman Middle Shorts – $45

These shorts Janji are packed with innovative tech, which makes them ideal for intense workouts. Built with adventure-vent performance polyester fabric, the Terai Journeyman are not only breezy and comfortable, but also totally moisture-wicking. An added bonus? Ten percent of every Janji purchase goes straight to clean water initiatives.

Lululemon T.H.E Short Linerless – $58

For a simpler take on the gym short, look no further than the linerless short from Lululemon. The garment is lightweight and great at withstanding a lot of sweat. It comes in an array of playful, muted patterns and is guaranteed to last through whatever challenges you throw its way.

Under Armour CoolSwitch Run – $35

No athletic wear list would be complete without a nod to Under Armour, a brand synonymous with excellent gear. The CoolSwitch Run shorts are great for guys who demand a lot from their workout clothes. Constructed with odor-blocking and cooling technology, these shorts are breathable, comfortable, and will always stay dry.

Rhone Maneuver 7-inch Lined Short – $68

The ultralight performance shorts from Rhone are great for warm-ups or a casual pickup game with the boys. They feature a comfortable seven-inch inseam, a single zipper pocket, and a soft compression liner.

Article originally published on September 7, 2016. Last updated by Cody Gohl on January 3, 2018. Feature image courtesy Olivers Apparel/Facebook.