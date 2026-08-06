Your summer shades are tired, it may be time for an upgrade with KREWE’s expert advice

There are few things better than putting together a great look, checking yourself in the mirror, and then going for that perfect pair of sunglasses to slide on and complete the outfit. Your shades are the completion of a transformation from indoor to outdoor. They are functional in that they protect your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun. And they keep you from getting that annoying headache resulting from squinting all day. But they are also an amazing stylistic opportunity. They can become your statement piece; just ask Elton John if they are simply functional. But how do you select the right sunglasses to upgrade your collection? I was recently in the KREWE store down in the Meatpacking District and discovered that shopping for shades can be more than just scrolling online; it can be an experience unlike other shopping outings. After my experience in the store, I asked KREWE to spread the knowledge for shopping for new shades.

The best sunglasses are the ones you instinctively reach for day after day. But if your current pair is starting to feel a little too familiar, it may be time for an upgrade. – Kate McCabe, Vice President of Brand Marketing, KREWE

Is it time to break the habit and upgrade?

Look, I am a man of habit. And, most men are fairly ritualistic when it comes to our clothing. When we find something that works for us, we stick to it. So I have been in the same frames since a woman on the street said she loved my sunglasses in 2012. That means that shopping for sunglasses has come down to finding the same thing over and over. But that doesn’t have to be the case. We can do better; we can have fun, and KREWE is here to help you figure that out.

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“If you’re a man of habit, that’s not a bad thing,” McCabe says. “Think of it less as changing your style and more as refining it. Look for modern takes on the classic silhouettes you already love, unique acetate colors that add personality, and subtle design details that elevate the overall look without feeling overdone. At KREWE, we lead with thoughtful design and craftsmanship, creating frames you’ll reach for every day for years to come.”

Stick within yourself

If you have read any of my style, you know that I believe fashion is WHAT you wear and style is HOW you wear it. Basically, it doesn’t matter if a celebrity you love wears a pair of sunglasses well. If they aren’t built for your face or don’t fit into your aesthetic, then it doesn’t matter how in vogue they are. For instance, if I tried to wear any of Elton John’s sunglasses, it would look like a Coachella Halloween costume. That is why staying within yourself is vital when picking out a new pair of sunglasses.

“The most important thing is to choose something that still feels like you. If you’re comfortable in aviators, don’t feel like you need to switch to a completely different style. Instead, look for an updated take, like a mixed-metal frame such as Austin or Colton, or Zander Fold, which features functional folding temples that fold down into a compact silhouette, making it perfect for travel. If you gravitate toward classic silhouettes, stick with the shape you love and experiment with a bold acetate color or unique finish. Styles like Matthew, Vindel, and Landry are timeless, but a fresh colorway can give them a whole new feel. Sometimes the smallest change is all it takes to refresh your look.”

Things to remember when selecting new shades

Ok, without cosplaying Elton John, let’s talk about the process. What are you looking for? What message do you want to send? Is it as easy as shopping for a new shirt? Or as complicated as buying a new suit? Do most guys underthink it? Or overthink it? Are all of these questions evidence that I am overthinking it? Most likely. So, what do you need to think about when you walk into the stores?

“Start with fit. A great pair of glasses should feel comfortable from the moment you put them on and complement your features without overpowering them. From there, pay attention to the materials and craftsmanship. Premium acetate, lightweight mixed metal construction, and high-quality lenses all contribute to how a frame looks, feels, and holds up over time. If you’re shopping for sunglasses, polarized lenses are worth considering for added clarity and reduced glare. Investing in a well-made frame means you’ll enjoy wearing it for years to come.”

Does color really matter?

This is a legitimate question. I spent fifteen years wearing the same pair of sunglasses (should I take a bow for having the same pair that long??) because they were silver. They went with black, brown, green, or blue. Didn’t matter what color I wore. Didn’t matter whether I was dressing up or dressing down. What mattered was the glasses matched. Looking back, I thought they complemented more than they did. So I shopped for brown. Then black. Even ended up with blue and green. I was obsessed with color until my collection got way out of hand. But does it matter? Truly?

“Color can completely transform the feel of a frame, but that doesn’t mean you need a different pair for every outfit. Start with a versatile color you’ll reach for every day. We offer a range of acetates that are easy to wear, from timeless neutrals like Black Tea and Bottle Green to lighter tones like Champagne and Haze. Once you’ve built that foundation, adding a second pair in a bolder color or finish is an effortless way to change up your look. If you’re ready to make more of a statement, explore one of our modern tortoises, like Hawksbill or Hemlock Tortoise, or discover our Chroma collection, where lightweight stainless steel frames are paired with our signature convex mirrored finish for a fresh, elevated take on color.”

Why is KREWE a top choice for you to upgrade

When I walked into the store in the Meatpacking District, I was immediately greeted and brought to a sitting area where I was offered a glass of wine. I walked into a sunglasses store for sunglasses and was hit with hospitality as if I was a VIP going into a lounge. Then, a specialist asked me what I was looking for and walked me through not just the aesthetic I was looking for, but also what my lifestyle is. In doing this, he discovered I travel constantly and pulled a pair of foldable sunglasses that fit inside a smaller case perfect for my carry-on. I didn’t know they existed. I wouldn’t have found them on my own. And they were a brand new shape I may not have even tried. And they were the perfect pair.

“Beyond design, hospitality is at the heart of everything we do. It’s an ethos that shapes every interaction, and we want our community to feel a genuine sense of warmth each time they walk into a KREWE space. That spirit is a direct reflection of our New Orleans roots. Whether you’re visiting one of our stores or pop-ups, we encourage guests to explore different styles, enjoy a personalized styling session, and find the perfect fit.

“As an extension of that experience, our New York flagship in the Meatpacking District is home to Patula Wine Bar, where guests can enjoy a rotating selection of natural wines curated by Chef Rob. And yes—you can absolutely buy the wine you enjoyed while shopping. We poured Filipa Pato’s Dinâmico Baga, a Portuguese red wine from the Bairrada region, as a nod to Portugal, where our summer campaign was photographed. We offer our wines by the glass or bottle, so whether you’re stopping in to discover your next pair of frames or simply enjoying a glass of wine, everyone is welcome to pull up a seat and stay awhile.”

Shopping for sunglasses doesn’t have to be complicated. But it can be an experience. If you are in NYC, check out their store in the Meatpacking District and have some wine. If not, check out thier lines here.