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Seiko’s new watch is a tiny tribute to a tinier Honda scooter

The MOTOCOMPO was Honda's 1981 folding scooter designed to live in your trunk.

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Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part
Seiko

The folks at Seiko have a fun one on their hands: the 5 Sports Field x Honda MOTOCOMPO Limited Edition, a 36.4mm field watch built entirely around Honda’s cult “trunk bike.”

It’s a tribute to a weird Japanese cult scooter (more on that later), and the color scheme goes hard to match. A bright yellow dial cribs from the scooter’s original color, with a black band running across the center carrying the Honda logo — a nod to the MOTOCOMPO’s protective side bars.

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The “AUTOMATIC” text at 6 o’clock borrows its font from the scooter’s own logo, and the crown says “TURN” to mirror the design of the fuel valve.

Strap keepers are stamped “CARRYING POINT” and “INSERTION POINT,” lifted straight from the markings that told owners how to load the thing into a car.

The whole thing runs on Seiko’s 4R36 automatic movement, with a 41-hour power reserve and day/date function, and ships in a box designed to look like the scooter’s original shipping carton.

What the heck is a Motocompo?

Machine, Wheel, Motorcycle
Seiko

Fair question — it’s one of those niche Japanese oddities that never made it stateside.

Honda built it from 1981 to 1983 as a factory add-on for its subcompact City hatchback: a 92-pound, 49cc folding scooter that tucked its handlebars and seat into a rectangular box and rode in your trunk until needed.

Drive to the train station, fold the scooter into the car, unfold it later for the last leg of the commute.

It never sold in huge numbers, and Honda killed it off after two years, but it’s become a minor cult object since — the kind of vehicle that nerds (or, uhh, enthusiasts) bring up specifically because almost nobody else has heard of it.

Seiko’s 5 Sports line has done plenty of pop-culture tie-ins — Pepsi, the Pink Panther, skateboarder Yuto Horigome — but pairing up with Honda gives this one a different flavor.

It’s also just a genuinely solid entry into the field watch category on its own merits, novelty aside. A 36 mm case, day/date function, and a workhorse automatic movement checks every box the category demands.

Where to buy it

The Seiko 5 Sports x Honda MOTOCOMPO HDB010 goes up for pre-order now ahead of its September release, priced at $375.

Limited to 8,000 pieces globally, this is the kind of niche collab that tends to sell fast with the right crowd, so I wouldn’t sit on it if that yellow dial is speaking to you.

Andy Vasoyan
Andy Vasoyan
Andy Vasoyan is a Chicago-based writer and audio editor. He has been fortunate to visit distilleries and breweries across the… Read Full Bio
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