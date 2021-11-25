Rolex watches do not go on sale — unless it’s one of a few Rolex Black Friday Deals that are happening in 2021. After all, a luxury watch brand wouldn’t survive for more than a hundred years if it were throwing sales all the time. Whether you’re one of the myriad men who have entered into the horological fold over the last few years or are a longtime collector, this Black Friday you may find your Swiss-movement glass slipper at a price that might not come around again. And if you’re looking for more brands, check out our Black Friday Watch Deals here.

Today’s Best Rolex Black Friday Deals

Rolex Submariner Watch, 41mm, New — <strong>$19,804</strong>, was $22,004

Rolex Submariner Watch, 40mm, Pre-owned — <strong>$21,250</strong>, was $28,333

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner — $19,804, was $22,004

Why Buy:

The classic Submariner was introduced in 1953

60-minute luminous graduation on a black dial for underwater visibility

Unidirectional bezel to accurately monitor dive time

“Oystersteel” steel case, waterproof to 1,000 feet

Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal

Rolex introduced the first Submariner in 1953, intending its use for underwater exploration. As such, it was made to take a hell of a beating, from its stainless steel case, sapphire crystal, screw-down crown — to keep the hatches battened — and luminous hands to carefully monitor the amount of time elapsed. This would work in conjunction with a unidirectional bezel, which would be set to mark your dive time and essentially monitor the amount of oxygen left in your tank.

But a funny thing happened: Because of both its reliability and dependability, men began adopting its popular silhouette on shore, and then inland, until its name has become nearly as well-known as Rolex itself. Even the landlocked man will appreciate this watch’s Swiss movement that, when properly serviced, is guaranteed to not lose more than two seconds a day. While fully mechanical, it is perpetually wound through consistent wear, allowing you to focus on the task at hand and not what’s around your wrist. True, there are many luxury watch brands — but there’s only one Rolex.

Rolex Submariner Watch — $21,250, was $28,333

Why Buy:

While a Rolex is a Rolex, this has to be considered a Rolex Plus

The green bezel is subtle yet distinct

A three-o’clock date distinguishes this model from other options

Its refurbished distinction means you can save some bucks on a luxury piece that will undoubtedly outlive you

The classic dive watch is synonymous with longevity and durability

The true Rolex connoisseur knows that its hued faces and bezels are so sought after that they carry their own names: Pepsi, Hulk, Batman, Clint Eastwood. The point is that even among the elite who wear this luxury watch brand, there are levels. This Submariner is next-level.

Its green face may be the most obvious distinction of this watch, but there are plenty of others, including its date at the right and subtle script under its hands. It also carries the line’s classic touchpoints: The famous Calibre 3135 Swiss movement — self-winding, also called perpetual, with a 48-hour reserve — its steel bracelet and case, a scratch-resistant crystal, and 1,000-foot waterproof performance.

In short, this watch is everything one might expect from a Submariner, but with a few extras that those in the fold will both notice and appreciate.

Editors' Recommendations