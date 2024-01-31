 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ralph Lauren sale: Up to 40% off jackets, sweaters, and more

Victoria Garcia
By
Man wearing Ralph Lauren Red Cable-Knit
Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is known for their classic American apparel and accessories that continue to stand the test of time. If you are on the hunt for timeless and refined clothing, there is no better brand for that than Ralph Lauren. Right now, you can save up to 40% off everything from polo shirts, oxford shirts, sweaters, jackets and pants on the brand’s website.

All of these pieces will last you a lifetime and immediately elevate your wardrobe. Not sure where to start shopping? Don’t worry. We are here to help. Click the button below to shop the sale. And don’t forget that a Ralph Lauren sweater is a great addition to any man’s wardrobe.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Ralph Lauren sale

A Ralph Lauren polo shirt will forever remain a closet staple for men. Thankfully for you, there are a ton available at a discounted price during this sale. Starting at $60, you can pick from colors such as white, blue, black, yellow and green and even some fun prints, in fabric options such as mesh, cotton or jersey. These polos can be paired with trousers, shorts, jeans, dress pants and even golf shorts for an all-American outfit choice. You can easily achieve the signature Ralph Lauren style with any polo you find.

Related

If polo shirts are a little too preppy for your style, you will also find well-designed cardigans, cashmere sweaters, long sleeve t-shirts, quarter-zip sweaters and hoodies. Grab a quintessential ribbed cable-knit cotton sweater for as low as $70 or a cashmere crewneck sweater for $175 that will last you forever. You can’t have a complete closet without a quarter-zip sweater, which you can find during this sale for a low price of $80 in a bunch of muted colors. You’ll also find chino pants, jackets, sweatpants and vests that will help build your capsule wardrobe.

This sale won’t last forever so be sure to head to the Ralph Lauren website to start shopping ASAP. Anything you buy from this sale will help elevate your everyday outfits with ease in a refined yet classic way that will always remain stylish.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Patagonia sale: 40% off jackets, fleeces, and other essentials
The Patagonia Stormshadow jacket, featuring GORE-TEX laminates recycled from ocean plastic.

Outdoor adventurers and thrill seekers, pay attention because we found a sale you are going to want to check out. Right now, you can get 40% off Patagonia winter essentials such as fleeces, jackets and vests on the REI website. You'll find everything you need to survive the winter months, no matter what elements you have to face. Some of these items are great for everyday wear but are also ideal for outdoor and active pursuits such as hiking, camping, fishing, boating and any other adventures you plan to go on this year.

All of Patagonia's apparel is multifunctional and durable, so you can wear their clothing and accessories for any occasion. With the current REI sale, you can save big on anything from joggers and tights to jackets, fleeces and plaid shirts. All of this apparel is perfect for layering and spending time outdoors, no matter the temperature. Click the button below to find out what items are on sale. We guarantee you'll find something that suits your needs and style.

Read more
There’s a huge sale happening on Hoka running shoes — from $100
best hiking sneakers for men hoka

If you've seen them once, you've seen them one hundred times. Hoka running sneakers are all the rage these days among professional, newbie and intermediate runners who want comfortable and quality shoes that will enhance their capabilities. Right now, Hoka is having a great sale on some of their best running shoes. You can score discounts as low as $100 for a pair of these popular sneakers and you might even find some of the best men's running shoes during this sale. Click the button below to start shopping and grab one (or two) of these coveted sneakers at a discounted price.

What you should buy during the Hoka sale
So why are people so obsessed wit Hoka shoes? They offer an extremely supportive design that is ideal for any type of running and walking, whether that be long distance or short distance. They feature lightweight cushion that helps your feet stay comfortable, warm and stable. This sale includes popular styles such as the Rincon 3, Kawana, Clifton 8 and Bondi X, which you can all grab for under $200. There are a ton of fun and bright color options to choose from that will match any other workout gear you already own.

Read more
Woolrich sale: 50% off jackets, sweaters, and other essentials
Rugged Outdoorsman Look

Whether we like to admit it or not, winter is here and so is the cold, snow and brisk winds that come with it. That means it is time for you to prepare yourself with warm, comfortable and durable clothing that will help you tackle the colder months ahead. Thankfully, Woolrich is having a major sale right now, giving you up to 50% off winter essentials. From jackets and sweaters to boots and beanies, there is apparel and accessories on here for anyone who wants to stay warm this winter.

The Woolrich website is filled with a ton of deals that will help upgrade your winter wardrobe. Grab a chunky sweater for an easy everyday look or a warm and cozy statement jacket. You can get up to half off these great items that will last you for years on end, not just this winter. Check out what other apparel is available by hitting the button below and browsing through all the options that Woolrich has to offer.

Read more