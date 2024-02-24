 Skip to main content
This Patagonia shearling fleece jacket is 40% off right now

Right now, you can save 40% off Patagonia’s Shearling Fleece Jacket when you buy directly from the manufacturer. Normally priced at $179, it’s down to $107 for a limited time so you save $72 off the regular price. From one of the best outdoor clothing brands, the jacket is perfect if you want to look stylish while keeping warm during the colder days. If you want to know more, keep reading or simply tap the button below if you’ve decided to buy it.

Why you should buy the Patagonia Shearling Fleece Jacket

Available in three different colors with currently most sizes in stock, the Patagonia Shearling Fleece Jacket is great for your outdoor walks. It’s ultrasoft while being very practical and stylish. Made of 100% recycled polyester micro-pile fleece, the jacket has been made in a Fair Trade Certified factory so you can be confident you’re buying ethically.

It has a full-zip design so it’s easy to take on or off, while there’s a zip-through stand-up collar which offers heat-trapping comfort. There are also two hand warmer pockets which are lined with brushed mesh and perfect for keeping your hands warm and your possessions safe.

Further helping you keep warm, there’s a ribbed hem and sleeve cuffs for keeping the cold out. There’s also 100% organic cotton binding on the top collar and front pockets so the comfort is unparalleled. It’s all super comfy and perfect for wearing all day long or simply when heading out for a short walk with the kids, family, or dog. Many customers have found it’s good for fishing as well and it’s certainly made to last.

Usually with jackets like this, you either miss out on warmth or style. Jackets tend to end up overly bulky or simply too thin for temperature-related comfort. The Patagonia Shearling Fleece Jacket manages to offer both style and comfort so you’ll feel suitably snug while still looking great.

The Patagonia Shearling Fleece Jacket usually costs $179 but right now, you can buy it directly from Patagonia for $107 so you save $72 aka 40% off the regular price. At the time of writing, most sides are available with Patagonia clothing typically true to size. Check it out now before stock runs out very soon.

